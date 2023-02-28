MBTA reports power restored, problems continue on Green and Orange Lines during Tuesday morning commute

“Systemwide Update: Power has been restored but signal problems remain at Forest Hills on the Orange Line and at Copley on the Green Line,’’ the T tweeted at 8:32 a.m. “The Signal Department is working on both issues.”

Delays are also continuing across the subway system during the morning commute, the T said.

The MBTA said power has been restored to the system’s subway system as whole around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, but problems persist at the Orange Line’s Forest Hills and the Green Line’s Copley Square stations.

When MBTA officials tweeted early Tuesday that they were addressing the power issue, passengers who were apparently stuck on trains or on T platforms voiced their frustrations with the agency online.

“[One hundred-plus] people just standing around at Malden with no updates on when any trains will arrive,” a passenger said in response to the transit agency’s announcement. “Have you considered people need to go to work?”

One person said they were stuck on a train that was berthed at the platform at JFK Station, and the doors to the train car remained wide open as the snow came down.

“Can you close the doors,” the person tweeted to the T. “It’s soooo cold!!!”

Others claimed they had been sitting on stopped trains for between 15 and 20 minutes, and were given little information about what was going on, and how long the delays could impact them.

“Need more transparency than this,” a rider tweeted.

According to transmissions of MBTA Operations recorded by Broadcastify, some passengers were stuck in an stalled elevator at the Copley Square station and escalators also came to a sudden halt in a number of stations on the system.

At around 7:15 a.m., Tatiana Niebuhr, 23, hopped on the Riverway stop of the E train of the Green Line for her morning commute. She was aiming to make it to her office in the financial district by 8 a.m, but when she was stuck at the Symphony stop at 7:56 p.m., she knew that would be impossible.

“I’m texting my colleagues right now,” said Niebuhr, who was warning her co-workers that she may be late to her 8:30 a.m. meeting.

“We’re having some delays due to signal problems. We are moving slowly but we’re having some delays,” the train operator announced over the intercom system every few minutes.

The T first announced the “power issue” around 7:45 a.m., a problem that forced hundreds to wait at stations across Greater Boston in cars with open doors during the cold weather. Elevators and escalators also stopped functioning in some stations.

“We are currently working on a power issue that is impacting the signal system on multiple lines,’' the T tweeted at 7:45 a.m. “Trains my be asked to stand by at stations.”

The transit agency reported power restored at 8:05 a.m.





This a developing story and will be updated.





