Jaylen Brown does it all, but it’s not enough as the Celtics slip up and lose a third game in a row, in overtime

Williams could be seen telling Mitchell that he would make them both. He missed one, and the crowd roared. Then, he missed the second, and the crowd erupted. That sent the game to overtime, but the Celtics had to be deflated, defeated, and simply gassed by that point. The Cavaliers took advantage and seized a 118-114 win, handing the Celtics their third loss in a row.

CLEVELAND — When Grant Williams stepped to the free throw line with 0.8 seconds left, the score tied, and a chance to send the tired and undermanned Celtics to a surprising win against the Cavaliers on Monday night, Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell approached Williams and tried to get in his head.

It was the third overtime game between these teams this season.

Jaylen Brown had 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists for the Celtics.

The Celtics would have been forgiven if they lost without putting up much of a fight. They played a double-overtime marathon against the Knicks on Sunday night, and came in with tired legs and without Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams.

Then they controlled most of this game against a fellow Eastern Conference power. But for the third game in a row, the Celtics coughed up a big lead in a bad spot.

The Celtics took a 102-91 lead on a Brown turnaround with 5:26 left. The Cavaliers responded with a 9-0 flurry that included a pair of Darius Garland 3-pointers.

A key offensive rebound by Luke Kornet led to a pair of Malcolm Brogdon free throws that stopped the Cleveland surge with 2:31 left. With just under two minutes left, the Cavaliers broke free on a fast break but had to use a timeout when Garland went down with an injury, negating their advantage.

Mitchell added a free throw when the Celtics fouled before the ball was inbounded, and then he hit two more after a conventional shooting foul, making it 104-103 with 1:21 left. With Boston leading, 106-105, Derrick White and Marcus Smart missed 3-pointers before Mitchell rushed upcourt and rolled in a layup, giving the Cavaliers a 107-106 lead, their first since 9-8.

After a timeout, White’s open 3-pointer from the top of the key was just short, but got a friendly roll into the hoop with 12.8 seconds left. Mitchell was fouled with 5.8 seconds to play. The Celtics challenged the call and lost, taking away their last timeout, and Mitchell’s two free throws tied the score at 109.

Payton Pritchard was put into the game and he rushed upcourt and attempted a layup that missed, but Williams was fouled on the putback attempt to set up his ill-fated free throws.

Brown started overtime with three free throws, but the Cavaliers responded with a 7-0 run that was highlighted by an emphatic dunk by Mitchell. With Cleveland leading, 116-114, Mitchell missed a jumper with 18 seconds left, but the ball was batted back to Garland, and the Celtics were forced to foul.

Mitchell finished with 40 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers.

Observations from the game:

⋅ With Horford and Williams out, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla went with Blake Griffin and Mike Muscala as his starting frontcourt. Mazzulla has mostly used Grant Williams in this spot. Not only did Williams not start, he was the only available Celtic who did not play in the opening quarter. He got his chance to start the second and took full advantage, drilling all four of his 3-point attempts. Williams has been in a bit of a shooting slump recently, but after hitting his first shot Monday he did not hesitate on the others. Sometimes when a team is shorthanded it allows bench players to play with more confidence and freedom. Whatever the reason, it was an important lift.

⋅ Brown played 47 minutes, 23 seconds in the double-overtime loss to the Knicks. But he certainly did not appear fatigued in the first half Monday. He had little trouble getting to the rim or finding his preferred spots in mid-range situations and registered 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

⋅ The Celtics made 13 of 26 3-pointers in the first half. The Cavaliers committed nine turnovers, missed four free throws, and looked generally disjointed on offense. Boston’s 68-56 lead was good, but it also felt like it should have been a bit bigger considering the circumstances.

⋅ Brogdon returned after missing two games due to ankle soreness. He looked comfortable and confident throughout the first half. He went at his own pace and had 14 points and 4 assists. In addition to being healthy, there’s a benefit to getting a small break at this point of the season, and it might have rejuvenated the 30-year-old guard.

⋅ Mitchell orchestrated a two-for-one opportunity to perfection at the end of the first quarter, firing in a 3-pointer with 28.9 seconds left before converting a 3-point play with 2.2 remaining. But then Cleveland’s defense fell asleep. Pritchard went streaking downcourt and Brogdon found him with a perfect 45-foot baseball toss for a layup.

⋅ Mazzulla has been reluctant to call timeouts this season, but he used two in the right spot Monday. The Celtics started the third quarter by missing three 3-pointers in a row — two by Griffin — and the Cavaliers quickly sliced Boston’s lead to 8. Mazzulla stopped play, the Celtics regrouped, and the Celtics led by double digits for most of the rest of the quarter. Then the Cavaliers started the fourth with a 6-0 burst to pull within seven. Mazzulla called another timeout, and his team quickly pushed the lead back to 99-87.

⋅ Boston’s shooting cooled a bit in the third period. The Celtics were just 1 for 8 from the 3-point line, but they actually added 2 points to its lead by crashing the glass. After grabbing three offensive rebounds in the first half, it registered six in the third quarter.

