Fees on the rise for visitors at Acadia National Park in Maine

“The majority of Acadia’s entrance fee revenue is retained locally to fund the Island Explorer bus system and other projects that directly benefit visitors and protect park resources,” the Park Service said in a statement.

The agency said Tuesday that the new fees will be $35 for a seven-day private vehicle pass, up from $30; $30 for a seven-day motorcycle pass, up from $25; $20 for a seven-day pedestrian and cyclist pass, up from $15; and $70 for an annual pass, up from $55.

Visitors to Acadia National Park in Maine will pay more to enter starting Friday, according to the National Park Service.

Advertisement

The added revenue, officials said, “will allow Acadia to expand Island Explorer service over the coming years to help alleviate traffic and parking congestion and parking in the park, which is a key part of implementing the park’s Transportation Plan.”

Before approving the fee hikes, authorities said, the Park Service solicited public feedback during a 30-day comment period that ended Dec. 30.

“The NPS also consulted with the Congressional delegation and other key partners and stakeholders before approving the fee increase,” the agency said.

The service said visitors under 16 can enter Acadia for free, and that there are also four free entrance dates remaining this year for all patrons on April 22, Aug. 4, Sept. 23, and Nov. 11.

Officials said the previous fee increase at the park came in 2018.

The park sees about 4 million visitors annually and encompasses nearly 50,000 acres, according to its website.

“The stunning landscape and natural resources of of Acadia have attracted people for more than 10,000 years, beginning with the Wabanaki people, and have fostered an ongoing interconnectedness between people and the landscape,” the site says.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.