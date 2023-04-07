Sons of Boston bar to reopen with new name, same ownership one year after former marine fatally stabbed

The minutes didn’t indicate when Loyal Nine plans to open.

The Licensing Board on Thursday granted a request to change the ”doing business as” of the licensed business at 17 Union St. from Sons of Boston to Loyal Nine, according to minutes of the board’s regular meeting.

Sons of Boston, a downtown Boston bar where a bouncer allegedly stabbed a former Marine to death in an altercation near the establishment last year, appears poised to reopen under a new name but with the same ownership, according to city records and an attorney for the business.

Carolyn M. Conway, a lawyer for the business, said via email that Loyal Nine will operate under the same ownership.

Advertisement

“It is a simple change of d/b/a,” Conway wrote. “Looking to open in the next few weeks.”

Alvaro O. Larrama was working as a bouncer at the Sons of Boston bar on the night of March 19, 2022, when he allegedly fatally stabbed former Marine Daniel Martinez, 23, near the business during an altercation that started after Larrama had barred Martinez and a friend from entering the establishment.

Larrama has pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with Martinez’s death and is currently being held without bail. A trial is scheduled for October, records show.

The Licensing Board in April of last year unanimously voted to suspend Sons of Boston’s liquor license, citing what the panel said were lax safety protocols and management leading up to the killing.

“I see multiple violations by Sons of Boston,” said board chair Kathleen Joyce during the April 2022 meeting before the vote to indefinitely suspend the bar’s license. “The entire security operation from beginning to end was a failure.”

Joyce said at the time that the “failure to have a security plan, the absence of any meaningful training plan in place on March 19, and a lack of management led to serious public safety issues, and now Daniel Martinez is dead. I believe his death was foreseeable and preventable.”

Advertisement

Joyce noted that Sons of Boston manager Jason Kuczynski testified before the board that Larrama never signed necessary paperwork for a criminal background check before he was hired — a “clear violation” of city policy.

Court records show Larrama has been arrested multiple times during the past five years on domestic violence charges, including allegations he threw his former wife into a shelving unit and dragged her to the ground by her hair.

“Mr. Kuczynski also testified that never at any point during the events of March 19 did anyone from Sons of Boston call the police, even after Mr. Larrama disappeared from the premises,” Joyce said before the board’s April 2022 vote. “This is a stunning lapse in judgment and it breached their duty as an operator. Not only were the police not called, but nobody did anything to detain Mr. Larrama” following the stabbing.

Joyce pointed to video footage provided by the bar as another factor in her decision to vote for suspension.

She said the footage shows Larrama after the stabbing “walking freely around the establishment, talking to several employees, including Mr. Kuczynski. And at another point we see a female employee bringing him a change of clothes in the basement before he [Larrama] ultimately leaves out the back door.”

Advertisement

Bar employees had testified before the board that they didn’t know Larrama had allegedly stabbed Martinez before he exited from the rear of the establishment.

“On March 19, either Sons of Boston and its employees had absolutely no idea what was happening directly outside involving its own security staff, or knew what had happened and chose to do nothing in response,” Joyce said. She later added that she does not believe “they are operating a law-abiding business. I believe its unsafe for them to continue to operate.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.