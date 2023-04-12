Mass. to receive $41 million in multi-state settlement with Juul, AG Campbell announces

“Today marks the next chapter to hold this company accountable for their wrongdoing,” Campbell said during a news conference Wednesday. “Juul is the most significant player in the vaping industry, and this investigation has helped us go after other bad actors to end this epidemic once and for all.”

Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined attorneys general from New York, California, Illinois, and Washington D.C. Wednesday to announce a massive $462 million settlement with Juul over the company’s role in the youth vaping crisis. Of that sum, $41 million will go to Massachusetts to fund programs to combat youth nicotine addiction, including treatment programs and prevention services.

The payment will mark Juul’s largest multi-state settlement to date, after the vaping giant agreed to pay $438.5 million to more than 30 states last September. The New York Times reported that Juul did not acknowledge any wrongdoing in that settlement, but said it was trying to “resolve issues from the past.” The settlement announced Wednesday, like the September agreement, prohibits the company from marketing to youth and misrepresenting the level of nicotine in its products.

In January, the company also got preliminary approval for a $255 million settlement with consumers in California, part of a larger effort to resolve thousands of lawsuits with school districts, local governments, and individuals that could cost Juul upwards of $1.6 billion, according to an estimate from the Wall Street Journal.

At the livestreamed news conference, attorneys general from across the country blasted Juul for its marketing tactics that targeted young people, though the company has repeatedly denied intentionally focusing its products towards teenagers and young adults. California Attorney General Rob Bonta criticized Juul for putting corporate profits before the public health of children.

“They didn’t just take a page out of big tobacco’s playbook; they took the whole thing,” Bonta said. But, “if you set your sights on our children, we will set our sights on you.”

Vapes, or electronic cigarettes, have remained a point of contention since they first gained widespread popularity in Massachusetts, a state that has been at the forefront of cracking down on e-cigarettes after early research pointed to a host of public health concerns. The Massachusetts’ attorney general’s office was the first in the country to launch an investigation into Juul, Campbell said.

In 2022, roughly 1 in 7 high school students reported that they had used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days, according to the CDC.

After an explosion of vaping-related illnesses in 2019, former governor Charlie Baker ordered a four-month ban on all vaping products, declaring a public health emergency. At the time, vaping products were tied to at least nine deaths and 530 lung illness cases nationwide, while cases in Massachusetts were multiplying each week.

However, two months later the state’s highest court ruled that the governor could not unilaterally ban vape sales, and the products returned to the market in December 2019, albeit with restrictions. Today, all flavored nicotine vaping products are banned in Massachusetts, while products with more than 35 milligrams per milliliter of nicotine can only be sold in smoking bars and licensed adult-only tobacco stores. Menthol cigarettes and flavored chewing tobacco are similarly restricted to on-site consumption at smoking bars. Unflavored vaping products can be sold in convenience stores and gas stations, but with a 75 percent excise tax that went into effect in 2020.

The six states involved in the suit were New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, and the District of Columbia.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.





