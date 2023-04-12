Massachusetts under ‘red flag’ fire warning for second straight day

According to Celino, whose formal title is chief fire warden for the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Bureau of Forest Fire and Forestry, there have been 80 wildland fires in Massachusetts in the past seven days — and 257 since Jan. 1.

“I tell folks here in Massachusetts we have a beautiful landscape and we want folks to enjoy the recreational opportunities that our open lands and our wild lands provide,” David Celino, the state’s top forest fire official said Wednesday. “However, when we’re in conditions like this, we ask the public to maintain that heightened situational awareness.”

The majority of Massachusetts is under a “red flag” warning Wednesday as forecasters caution that dry ground conditions and gusting winds could turn a small fire into a catastrophe.

Seven brush fires have been reported on Wednesday and a total of 20 in the past two days, he said. They included a 2-alarm fire in Burlington on Tuesday that damaged cars and threatened to spread to an apartment building and two homes. Mutual aid firefighters were able to bring it under control, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Celino oversees the DCR’s contribution to the National Weather Service’s “red flag” warnings by tracking ground conditions — how dry woodlands and forested areas are since the snowpack melted — that are added to meteorological observations about windspeed and precipitation to generate the cautionary alerts.

The weather service defines a red flag warning as a combination of strong winds, relative low humidity, and warm temperatures that can “contribute to extreme fire behavior ... Any fires that start today will spread quickly and will be difficult to contain.”

Wildland fires are defined as a blaze that threatens at least 1/10 of an acre of green space. But that doesn’t mean this current fire danger, a seasonal spring occurrence, is of concern only to those in exurban areas: 60 percent of developed areas in Massachusetts abut forested grounds, Celino said.

“The traditional springtime fires in New England are not going to be fueled by large dead trees. It’s going to be the shrubs, the leaf litter that has not greened up,” Celino said. “We’re seeing the traditional dry air masses move in with wind behind them and low humidity. But the vegetation has not yet gotten to the point where it’s taken up moisture and turning green.”

According to the weather service, the earliest chance for significant precipitation in Massachusetts is Sunday and Monday, although forecasters cautioned the weather picture remains unsettled.

Celino said the tally of wildland fires excludes house or structure fires.

“We’re talking about fires that typically escaped containment, a campfire that escapes or a burn permit that escapes,” he said. “Something that actually goes out of control.”

The DCR has 42 fire towers statewide, and Celino said about 23 of the priority locations are currently staffed with the goal of quickly alerting local fire departments so that small fires do not grow. “It’s been all hands on deck,’’ he said.

According to the weather service, the red flag warning excludes Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, but covers the rest of Massachusetts. It will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Winds will get up to 30 miles an hour Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain elevated on Thursday and Friday, but winds will abate. However, continued “red flag” warnings are possible “pending forestry partner feedback...The potential exists for the first 80 degree day across much of Southern New England away from the coast on Thursday,’' forecasters wrote on Wednesday.

In New Hampshire, the weather service office in Gray, Maine, reported Wednesday that while gusting winds are concerning, ground cover remains damp lessening concerns about fire danger.

“Fuels remain on the damp side in spite of near-critical to critical fire weather conditions,’' forecasters wrote Wednesday. “Conditions will remain dry through the end of the week, but with lighter winds.”

Jake Wark, spokesman for the Department of Fire Services, noted that research shows almost all outside fires have human activity as a contributing cause be it someone operating a burn pit, not watching a campfire closely as two potential ignition sources.

“Wildland fires can easily become large scale, long-term fire events that are time and labor intensive,” Wark said. “They are also a drain on local resources where local fire departments also have a community worth of emergencies to respond to.”





