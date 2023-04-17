Red Sox fans make the most of a soggy situation in Fenway bleachers

When Monday’s Patriots Day Red Sox game at Fenway park was delayed not once, but twice for rain, some fans apparently opted to make the most of the soggy situation.
While they waited for the delay to pass Monday afternoon, scores of shirtless spectators flocked to a section of the center field bleachers and were spotted chanting and partying as the droplets fell.
One fan decided to kick things up a notch, and as TV cameras rolled he was seen chugging a beverage out of a gray Converse sneaker.
DraftKings podcaster Jared Carrabis shared a video clip from Monday’s broadcast, and compared the scene to the famously chaotic Woodstock ‘99 music festival.
Woodstock ‘99 is happening in the centerfield bleachers at Fenway Park right now. pic.twitter.com/imubMLIg74— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 17, 2023
Perhaps he was channeling Marathoner Des Linden, who famously chugged champagne out of one of her running shoes after finishing first in Boston in 2018. Or maybe this is the start of a new, and somewhat unsanitary trend taking hold at the historic ballpark. A video compilation was circulating on Twitter earlier Monday of fans in Sox gear slurping beers out of shoes over the weekend.
Bottoms up!
