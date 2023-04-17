Red Sox fans make the most of a soggy situation in Fenway bleachers

When Monday’s Patriots Day Red Sox game at Fenway park was delayed not once, but twice for rain, some fans apparently opted to make the most of the soggy situation.

While they waited for the delay to pass Monday afternoon, scores of shirtless spectators flocked to a section of the center field bleachers and were spotted chanting and partying as the droplets fell.

One fan decided to kick things up a notch, and as TV cameras rolled he was seen chugging a beverage out of a gray Converse sneaker.