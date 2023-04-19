State’s second largest insurer suffers cyber security attack

“After detecting the unauthorized party, and out of an abundance of caution, we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat,” the insurer said in the statement. “We have notified law enforcement and regulators, and are working with third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and remediate the situation.”

Point32Health, the parent company for Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, said in a memo on its website that it identified a ransomware incident on Monday, affecting the systems it uses to service members, accounts, brokers and providers.

On Tuesday, the insurer’s website was down for a time. Some members who tried calling their insurer said they also experienced technical difficulties.

The insurer said it was working around the clock to restore impacted systems quickly and urged members with urgent needs to call the member services number on their ID cards. The insurer’s website appeared to be functioning Wednesday morning.

In the memo, executives said they were still determining if sensitive information from members was involved in the incident, and said the insurer would notify those affected if so.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

