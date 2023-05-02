After the quick playoff exit, it’s time to take stock of the Bruins roster

Bruins players will meet with the media Tuesday. For some, it will be the last time they report to Warrior Ice Arena. What happens to this roster now? Let’s start at the top:

What a twisted Bruins season that was. It swooped in out of nowhere and took fans to the highest regular- season height before dropping them, like a seagull with a crab, on a deathbed of flat rocks. That’s hockey for you.

Patrice Bergeron, C

He will take weeks, if not months, to decide his future … His 19th season, third as captain, ended in shock and sorrow — and back pain, given his post-Game 7 revelation that he was playing through a herniated disk … The issue worsened when the 37-year-old played Game No. 82 in Montreal … Club’s typical murkiness about injuries makes it unclear where it began … If he returns, he won’t cost much in term or salary … Made $2.5 million this year, with $2.5 million in carryover bonuses on next year’s salary cap … Eventually, the NHL might rename the Selke the Bergy.

David Krejci, C

Playoff Krech was on display in Game 7 (1-2—3) … Would surprise no one if that was it … 37-year-old missed 12 games with injuries and was behind the pace at five on five … Like Bergeron, signed a sweetheart one-year deal ($1 million, with $2 million in carryover bonuses); if he returns, it would be the same kind … Arguably a top-10 Bruins forward of all time.

Tyler Bertuzzi, LW/RW

Masterful deflection in front tied the score in Game 7 and gave him 5-5—10 in his first NHL playoff series … Low salary-cap hit for Bruins because Red Wings retained salary in trade … Full salary ($5.25 million) would be starting point for next contract … Sloppy with the puck in his own end, like many Bruins that series.

Dmitry Orlov, D

Did not play as physically in the playoffs as he had in the past, but showed elite vision (0-8—8) and a cannon of a shot … Part of turnover-prone Boston defense … Excellent No. 3 in Boston, but some team will pay him like a No. 2, perhaps $6 million times six years … Soon to be 32.

Jeremy Swayman, G

Put in a brutal spot in Game 7, asked to save the season after coming in cold … Again: If he was healthy, why was he not playing Game 5 over Linus Ullmark? … Restricted free agent in line for second contract … Comparables include Dallas’s Jake Oettinger ($4 million) and Florida’s Spencer Knight ($4.5 million), both of whom signed for three years.

Jeremy Swayman couldn't help the Bruins stave off elimination when thrust into action in Game 7. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Trent Frederic, LW

Brought momentum from career-high 17-goal season into playoffs, but was scratched for Games 5 and 6 … Positive growth, but what does the next deal look like (RFA, expiring $1.05 million cap hit)?

Going nowhere

Brad Marchand, LW

Signed through 2025 … In line to be the next captain, post-Bergeron … 4-6—10 in the series and skated away from his share of trouble … Performed admirably this season coming off double hip surgery, showing flashes of his dominant self, but could not sustain it.

David Pastrnak, RW

Quiet at times but scored five goals in seven playoff games, including the shoulda-been series clincher in Game 7 … All-World scorer … It’s his team for the next eight years ($11.25 million per) … Will 61 goals remain his career high?

Charlie McAvoy, D

Poor finish to the playoff series, but he was the No. 1 stopper on the league’s best regular-season defense … Signed through 2030 at $9.5 million per.

Hampus Lindholm, D

Struggled to assert himself in the playoffs, played tentatively with the puck … Fantastic in the regular season, which will likely earn him Norris Trophy votes … Also signed through 2030, at $6.5 million per.

Jake DeBrusk, LW/RW

No questioning his heart … Was nails when he wasn’t hurt (27-23—50 in 64 games) … Always a playoff contributor (4-2—6) … One year left at $4 million … Top-six winger.

Charlie Coyle, C

His work early in Panthers series was better than the finish, but had some bright moments … Durable and productive for a third-liner (16-29—45 in 82 games) … Three years left at $5.25 million … Expensive for his role, but perhaps best in the league at it.

Pavel Zacha, C

Earned contract extension ($4.75 million through 2027) after career year (21-36—57) that showed his promise as a top-six center … Made skilled plays with Pastrnak and Krejci … Like Coyle, filled in as No. 1 center in Bergeron’s absence.

Pavel Zacha was this year's Seventh Player Award winner for exceeding expectations. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Linus Ullmark, G

Sure-shot Vezina Trophy winner did not look himself down the stretch … If he was injured, why did the team not play an ostensibly healthy Swayman? The mind reels … Signed through 2025 ($5 million, can submit a 16-team no-trade list beginning this summer).

Brandon Carlo, D

Upped his game in the postseason after so-so regular season … Arguably Bruins’ most consistent defenseman in the playoffs … Making $4.1 million a year through 2027.

A.J. Greer, LW, Jakub Lauko, LW

Low-cost fourth-liners (sub-$800,000) who could compete for depth jobs … Lauko, whose contract is expiring, does not need to clear waivers to be sent down … Greer has one year left.

Potential trade chips

Taylor Hall, LW

At 31, rose to the challenge of the postseason (5-3—8) … Defended well and accepted his role as a checker … Two years left at $6 million per, with a 10-team no-trade list … If Bruins are trying to keep Bertuzzi, can they afford Hall as a luxury third-liner?

Matt Grzelcyk, D

Play-driver at five on five during the regular season became a spare part in the playoffs … One year left at $3.6875 million.

Derek Forbort, D

Third-pair penalty-kill specialist wouldn’t bring much in return, but one year left at $3 million isn’t good value for what he offers.

Jakub Zboril, D

Made $1.1375 million and appeared in 22 games … Only way for him to succeed is with regular action and patience, and he’s enjoying neither right now.

Likely gone

Connor Clifton, D

Will be asking for a hefty raise on his expiring bargain contract ($1 million per) … Scratched in Game 7 after disastrous Game 6 … Too much hot/cold in his game for the anticipated price.

Nick Foligno, LW

Valuable veteran presence and well-liked, but would need to take a steep discount on expiring deal ($3.8 million) to fit anywhere in Bruins’ plans.

Garnet Hathaway, RW

Did not pop in the postseason, after high expectations … Bruins will have younger, cheaper options coming from Providence.

Garnet Hathaway had four goals in 25 regular-season games but just one assist in the playoffs. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Tomas Nosek, C

Expiring deal ($1.75 million) … Filled the fourth-line center role expertly, winning 59.3 percent of his draws and serving as top left-shot forward on league’s best penalty kill … Not much offense, but that’s not the ask.

Mike Reilly, D

No takers this year ... Buried in Providence, will cost another $1.875 million next year if Bruins do not offload his cap hit.

