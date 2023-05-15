Historical marker for Elizabeth Gurley Flynn in Concord, N.H., has been removed

The sign had described Flynn, who was born in Concord in 1890, as “a nationally known labor leader, civil libertarian and feminist organizer” who joined the Industrial Workers of the World, a labor union, at age 17 and earned her nickname “The Rebel Girl” by delivering “fiery speeches.” The sign noted that Flynn was a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union who joined the Communist Party USA in 1936 and was later imprisoned under the Smith Act .

The green aluminum sign bearing a roughly 100-word summary of Flynn’s life had been unveiled on May 1 near the intersection of Court and Montgomery streets in Concord, but the marker was gone Monday morning, and state officials confirmed that they were the ones who decided to have it hauled off.

CONCORD, N.H. — Less than two weeks after high-ranking Republicans objected to a newly installed New Hampshire historical marker honoring Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, state officials had it removed.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The two members of the state’s Executive Council who spoke out May 3 against the historical marker cited Flynn’s involvement with the Communist Party USA as the basis for their objection. One called Flynn “anti-American” and said a sign honoring her has no historical value in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Progressives have defended Flynn’s legacy as multi-faceted and worthy of recognition, and a historian told the Globe that questioning Flynn’s communism doesn’t negate her status as a significant political figure from New Hampshire.

Communist Party members from left; Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, Marion Bachrach, Claudia Jones and Betty Gannett sit calmly in a police van as they leave Federal Court in New York City, June 20, 1951, en route to the Women's House of Detention after arraignment on charges of criminal conspiracy to teach and advocate the overthrow of the government by force and violence. Uncredited/Associated Press

State officials, including Governor Chris Sununu, have incorrectly suggested that Concord city officials were responsible for the state-owned sign on state-owned land.

“I’m all for taking the thing down. ... I don’t think Concord should ever have been advocating for it,” Sununu said May 5 in an interview with Chris Ryan on New Hampshire Today, adding that Flynn was “incredibly un-American.”

Advertisement

When Ryan asked whether New Hampshire should similarly view former president Franklin Pierce as un-American for his views on slavery, Sununu objected to the comparison.

In a letter to Concord officials, New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart offered to remove the marker if they so request — but city officials said the sign was never theirs.

City Councilor Amanda Grady Sexton told the Globe last week that state officials mistakenly believed the sign was on city property.

“It’s clear that the state is confused about their role in the process of creating historical markers, and they could benefit from a larger conversation about when and how these signs are placed throughout the state,” she said.

In response to the Globe’s questions, Stewart said Monday that her team appreciates the city’s notification that the state’s marker was placed on state property and that the city takes no position on the sign’s removal. With that in mind, the marker “has been removed in consultation with the Governor,” she said.

Arnie Alpert of Canterbury — who worked with Mary Lee Sargent of Bow to request the marker and advocate for it through a years-long approval process — said no one notified him of the sign’s removal.

Alpert said Flynn’s views were controversial in her lifetime and remain controversial to this day. Nonetheless, one would hope that New Hampshire wants to face history rather than “cancel” uncomfortable elements, he said.

Advertisement

“It’s distressing,” Alpert said, “that the state would make an official act to deny the historical significance of a Concord native who played an important role in the assertion of the right to freedom of speech, the rights of workers, the rights of women.”

A spokesperson for the department said the marker was removed after the governor reviewed the policy and guidelines for the New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker Program. Both of those documents were updated on Friday, nearly two weeks after the marker was put in place.

The updated policy adds language to stipulate that the commissioner has final approval over new historical markers and that the commissioner is tasked with determining whether a historical marker will be removed.

Globe reporter Amanda Gokee contributed to this report.





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.