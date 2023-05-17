The Hatch Act was enacted in 1939 to prevent ‘pernicious political activities.’

Signed into law in 1939 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the law has been amended by Congress in succeeding decades but one principle has remained intact: Top-level presidential appointees cannot engage in partisan politics - and that’s what two federal agencies said Tuesday that Massachusetts US Attorney Rachel S. Rollins has done since taking office 16 months ago.

The goals of its primary author, the late US Senator Carl Hatch, were to free federal workers from being forced to dip into their pockets and donate to political campaigns, and to remove partisan political activity from government offices, both state and federal, according to the Congressional Record and historians.

It’s called The Hatch Act. But when a Democratic senator from New Mexico first introduced it decades ago in the US Senate, it was dubbed “An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities.”

According to the Office of Special Counsel, the primary federal agency that investigates and then enforces the law, the Hatch Act applied to Rollins as an employee of the US Department of Justice whose job made her part of government law enforcement. Employees like Rollins must not participate in partisan elections or use their government position - and their access to records, for example - to boost a political candidate.

“Ms. Rollins’s unabashed willingness to use DOJ resources, information, and her official authority as a U.S. Attorney in furtherance of partisan political goals is directly contrary to both the letter and spirit of the Hatch Act,’' according to the report by the Office of Special Counsel. (OSC)

Also asserting that Rollins violated the Hatch Act was the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General, which concluded Rollins actively helped Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo against Kevin R. Hayden when both were seeking the Democratic party nomination for Suffolk district attorney last year, a race ultimately won by Hayden.

Both agencies found that Rollins was in violation of the Hatch Act when she want to a Democratic Party fundraiser in 2022 that was attended by Jill Biden, the first lady.

“One of Congress’s considerations in passing the Hatch Act was that ‘it is not only important that the Government and its employees in fact avoid practicing political justice, but it is also critical that they appear to the public to be avoiding it, if confidence in the system of representative Government is not to be eroded to a disastrous extent,” the OSC wrote in its Rollins report, citing a 1973 US Supreme Court ruling.

The OSC conducted Hatch Act investigations during the Trump administration and found that top Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway repeatedly crossed the line when she disparaged Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity.





