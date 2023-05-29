The NBA Finals will begin Thursday. Here’s the schedule.

The winner of the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference finals series will advance to face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. The series will begin on Thursday.
The Nuggets will be well-rested. The last time they played was May 22, when they completed a sweep of the Lakers.
If Boston wins, it will have home-court advantage throughout the series by virtue of having the better regular-season record. That means Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 would be at TD Garden.
If Miami wins, Denver holds the edge.
The Nuggets have a few local connections. Boston native Bruce Brown is averaging 12.2 points in 26.4 minutes per game off the bench this postseason. Jeff Green, who spent three seasons in Boston, is gunning for his first championship ring in his 14-year career. He’s getting 18.5 minutes per game off the bench.
But all eyes will be on Nikola Jokic, who finished second in MVP voting this year — falling just short of a third-straight award. He’s averaging a triple-double in the playoffs: 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game.
All games will be broadcast on ABC, all times are Eastern.
NBA Finals 2023 schedule
Game 1: Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, June 4, 8 p.m.
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 p.m.
Game 4: Friday, June 9, 8:30 p.m.
*Game 5: Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m.
*Game 6: Thursday, June 15, 8:30 p.m.
*Game 7: Sunday, June 18, 8 p.m.
