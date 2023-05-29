The NBA Finals will begin Thursday. Here’s the schedule.

The winner of the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference finals series will advance to face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. The series will begin on Thursday.

The Nuggets will be well-rested. The last time they played was May 22, when they completed a sweep of the Lakers.

If Boston wins, it will have home-court advantage throughout the series by virtue of having the better regular-season record. That means Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 would be at TD Garden.