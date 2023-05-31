15 ways to celebrate Pride Month in Boston and beyond

Still, Greater Boston is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and the strides they have made toward equity and inclusion. From queer-made wine to Pride-themed rock climbing, here are 15 Pride Month events around Greater Boston.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that would allow health care providers in the state to refuse to treat individuals based on their moral, ethical, or religious beliefs — which could extend to trans people. At the time of this writing, the ACLU was tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the country, and Trans Legislation Tracker reported that 78 anti-trans bills have been passed this year. And those figures are rising quickly.

Drag Queen Story Hour with Missy Steak Kick off Pride Month with stories read by drag queen Missy Steak. Afterward, New Art Center staff will lead children in an art-making activity inspired by “Julian Is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love. They will learn to make a mermaid tail for a paper doll. June 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. New Art Corridor, 61 Washington Park, Newton. eventbrite.com

Wequassett Resort & Golf Club will host the Pride celebration "Out On the Bay" with Crown & Anchor on June 4. Wequassett Resort & Golf Club

Out On the Bay Wequassett Resort and Golf Club is partnering with Crown & Anchor, an entertainment complex and hotel, to celebrate Pride Month on June 4 with their first “Out On the Bay” event. The day will include lawn games, music, and performances by Tina Burner from Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and singer Yoli Mayor from “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol,” among others. There will also be a queer makers market with LGBTQ-owned and -allied businesses, including Where the Sidewalk Ends — a bookstore in Chatham. Provincetown Brewing Co. will supply beverages through a pop-up beer garden. For food, guests can pick from a buffet of rolls with lobster salad or fried whole belly clams, a slider bar, a raw bar with shrimp and oysters, a rainbow doughnut wall, and more. Ages 12 and under are free. June 4, noon-6 p.m. Starting at $50 per person. Grand Lawn at Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, 2173 MA-28, Harwich. wequassett.com

Pride 2023 Kickoff Boston Harbor Cruise The Boston Alliance of Gay Sports and Mass Bears and Cubs co-present a harbor cruise to start off Pride Month on the water. Guests will board the Freedom at 3:30 p.m. and return at 7 p.m. after a buffet, cash bar, music by D.J. Stevie Psyclone, and prizes. All participants must be at least 21. June 4, 3:30-7 p.m. Massachusetts Bay Lines, 60 Rowes Wharf. eventbrite.com

Monogamous Speed-Dating for LGBTQIA+ Women (25 to 35) Women-loving women ages 25-35 (or a few years younger or older) can search for their special someone at this speed-dating event organized by Skip the Small Talk. The company says that it knows speed-dating can sometimes feel strange and uncomfortable, so they provide “big talk” prompts to get conversation flowing, according to the event description. Guests can also purchase snacks and drinks. Participants should aim to arrive before 7 p.m. as they will not be admitted into the event past 7:10 p.m. June 6, 7-9 p.m. $35. Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury St. eventbrite.com

Sam Adams Downtown Boston Taproom will host "Make It Work," a "RuPaul's Drag Race"-themed trivia night on June 6. Sam Adams Downtown Boston Taproom

RuPaul’s Drag Race Trivia Night with Geeks Who Drink! How well do you know the queens? Test your “RuPaul’s Drag Race” knowledge at “Make It Work,” a trivia night at Sam Adams Downtown Boston Taproom. They will have special beers for the occasion: Pride Brew and Love Conquers Ale. The event description references Ru herself, stating, “Make your plans now before they sashay away forever.” June 6, 6-8 p.m. Free. Sam Adams Downtown Boston Taproom, 60 State St. allevents.in

Rebel Rebel, a wine bar, will host a queer wine and cheese pairing at Wild Child on June 8. Bridget Badore

Wine School: Pride Edition: Queer Cheese & Wine Pairing! Ring in Pride Month with a delicate selection of wines and cheeses. Rebel Rebel, a wine bar, will present three cheeses by Marlo Stein and Archer Meier, queer owners of Round Table Farm. Stein said they will bring Sweet Pea, “a hybrid between a Taleggio and a Brie”; Cosmo, “a cow’s milk, Manchego-style cheese”; and Dahlia, “an Abondance-style Alpine cheese.” Each cheese will be paired with a wine developed by a queer winemaker. Owner and founder of Rebel Rebel Lauren Friel said the company will choose wine pairings closer to the event because they only sell natural wines which are crafted in smaller batches, and “availability isn’t always guaranteed.” June 8, 6-7 p.m. $45. Wild Child, 1 Bow Market Way Suite 32, Somerville. eventbrite.com

Rooftop Party at Revere Hotel LesbianNightLife is throwing a rooftop party at the Revere Hotel downtown with two bars and a silent disco. Guests’ headphones can shift between three stations by DJ Reece, DJ Mixtress, and DJ Andrea Stamas as they dance the night away. FX makeup and body painter Ahna Scione will be at the party for guests interested in free face and body paint designs. VIP cabanas and bottle service are available upon inquiry. June 9, 7 p.m.-midnight. $25. Rooftop @ Revere, 200 Stuart St. eventbrite.com

Boston Bouldering Project will screen "They/Them," a film about trans climber Lor Sabourin’s journey through sandstone canyons in northern Arizona, on June 9. Patagonia

Pride & Climbing Celebrate Pride with Boston Bouldering Project’s climbing-themed event. Participants can engage in a two-hour top rope competition (the person with the most climbs wins) before viewing “They/Them,” a film that follows trans climber Lor Sabourin’s journey through sandstone canyons in northern Arizona. Sabourin will be at the event to answer questions after the film. Participants can also enjoy food and drinks, live music, screen printing, and poster making. June 9, 5:30 p.m. Free-$25. Boston Bouldering Project, 12A Tyler St., Somerville. eventbrite.com

Boston Pride for the People will host a parade and festival honoring the LGBTQ+ community on June 10. Boston Pride for the People

Boston Pride for the People 2023 Parade Boston Pride for the People will host a Pride parade on June 10, Boston’s first since 2019, honoring those who stand up for the LGBTQ+ community and advocating for inclusion and equity. The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on Boylston Street and end at the corner of Beacon and Park streets. The fun will continue with festivals on the Common and at City Hall Plaza from noon-6 p.m. The Common’s event will have performers and speakers, vendors, food trucks, and a photo backdrop with a balloon arch. At City Hall Plaza, participants over 21 will be able to enter with valid IDs. There will be vendors, food trucks, a dance party with a DJ, and drag performances. June 10, 11 a.m. Free. Boylston Street. bostonprideforthepeople.org

Last year's Pride Bar Fest on Lansdowne Street. Lansdowne Pub

Pride Bar Fest 2023 Party on Lansdowne Street with 10 venues and a block party with DJs, drag, dancers, and live music. Time Out Market, Fenway Johnnies, Game On!, Bill’s Bar, Lansdowne Pub, Cheeky Monkey, Bleacher Bar, and the street stage will all have drag shows. Loretta’s Last Call and Time Out Market will showcase LGBTQ+ bands, and House of Blues Restaurant and Bar and Foundation Room will also be open to participants. A queer vendor market will be held on the street. Some of the proceeds will be donated to Trans Resistance Mass and upcoming Dani’s Queer Bar. Participants under 21 will only be admitted to Time Out Market. June 10, 1-6 p.m. $15-$20. Lansdowne St. eventbrite.com

Pride 2023 LGBTQ+ Job Fair The Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce will return with its annual job fair for LGBTQ+ individuals, in partnership with Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation. Employers — from companies including Cambridge Health Alliance, MIT, and Riverside Community Care — will speak with participants about inclusive job opportunities. June 15, 3-7 p.m. Free. Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave. allevents.in

Boston Crawl Live! will host a Pride Bar Crawl on June 17. Boston Crawl Live!

2023 Official Pride Bar Crawl Boston Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are invited to embark on Bar Crawl Live!’s crawl to LGBTQ+ friendly bars and clubs around Boston. Guests will enjoy a welcome kickoff party, halftime party, after parties, no door cover charges, DJs, Pride-themed drinks, and more. The venues include Wild Rover Nightclub, Sissy K’s, Hong Kong Bar, and Koy Bar among others. Part of the ticket price will be donated to the Trevor Project and a local Pride organization. Wristbands must be picked up between 3-5 p.m. June 17, 3-10 p.m. $15-$40. Wild Rover Nightclub, 61-63 Chatham St. eventbrite.com

Head to the space-themed Big Gay Dance Party on June 17 in Somerville. Cindy Weisbart

Big Gay Dance Party Dance the night away at this free outdoor dance party for LGBTQ+ members and allies. The dance’s theme is space, so participants should pull together their best alien or astronaut costumes. DJ Begbick will cover music, and drag queen Amanda Playwith will perform. There will also be tables for LGBTQ+ vendors and organizations. June 17, 5-8 p.m. Free. 90 Union Square Plaza, Somerville. allevents.in

Pride Month Karaoke Hosted by NAAAP Boston and the DJs of Queeraoke A night of karaoke will honor the AAPI and LGBTQ+ communities. Guests can sing, dance, and learn more about how to volunteer for the National Association of Asian American Professionals. June 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $15. Cambridge Community Center, 5 Callender St., Cambridge. eventbrite.com

Boston Urban Pride will hold Black Pride events June 29-July 3. Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation

Boston Urban Pride 2023 Celebrate Black Pride in Boston with a weekend of programming from basketball games to late night parties. Boston Urban Pride is bringing back its annual “Pitch Black” event on June 30 at OceanSide hosted by Big Sexy and Boss Britt with music by Sean Anthony and DJ Exel. On July 1, they will host “DRIP,” a pool party at Mojitos with a fashion show, a hot body contest, DJs, and VIP cabanas available. All ages can attend the Music and Arts Festival at City Hall on July 2 with live performances and music by DJ Mixtress. June 29-July 2. $20-$50. Various locations. lesbigayurbanfoundation.org









