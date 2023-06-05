State health rapid response team deployed to Chelsea Veterans’ Home after new COVID-19 outbreak

Two of the residents have been sent to the hospital in recent days, one of whom has been able to return to the veterans home, the statement said. The other resident remains hospitalized in stable condition.

As of midday, 15 residents and 9 staff members had tested positive, Santiago said in a statement. A state Department of Public Health rapid response team was deployed to the home Friday to assist with staffing at the facility.

State health officials are responding to a new outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff at the Veterans’ Home in Chelsea, according to Veterans’ Services Secretary Jon Santiago Monday.

“Chelsea Veterans’ Home staff are actively engaging with residents and their families to ensure consistent communication regarding the status of positive cases,” the statement said. “All family members of residents who have tested positive have received direct and personal updates from the nursing staff.”

Veterans home supervisors are directly communicating with staff members, and daily email updates are sent to keep residents, families, and employees, the statement said.

The first positive case involving a resident was reported Wednesday. Officials believe a recreational event held May 28 was the origin of the recent outbreak.

After the first cluster of positive cases were identified, staff members set up multiple isolation units for residents, as well as other residents “who may subsequently test positive for COVID-19,” the statement said.

All 15 residents who have tested positive as of Monday are boosted with the bivalent vaccine, officials said. Fourteen of them are on therapeutics like Paxlovid, Molnupiravir, and Remdesivir to help treat their COVID cases.

Santiago, who was chosen by Governor Maura Healey in February to serve as veterans secretary said state health officials are ”taking a proactive and hands-on approach to this situation, implementing evidence-based measures, and working alongside DPH to monitor and provide the highest level of care to our residents and staff.”

During the pandemic, at least 31 people died due to COVID-19 at the Chelsea veterans’ home.

After Healey took office, she fired the Chelsea home’s then-leader, Eric Johnson amid criticisms of mismanagement and the poor condition of the facility. The state inspector general is investigating allegations of financial wrongdoing, including questionable overtime payments.

Robert Engell, the Chelsea home’s acting superintendent, pledged in the statement Monday that “all lines of communication remain transparent and accessible between our staff and relevant stakeholders and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Mike Damiano of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.