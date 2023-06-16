Seaport project could include the neighborhood’s first fire station

The BPDA board at its monthly board meeting on Thursday granted tentative designation to a joint venture of Lincoln Property Co. and QuakerLane Capital to build a 262,000-square-foot, nine-story office and lab at 7 Channel St., a BPDA-owned property in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park. Lincoln and QuakerLane were one of three development teams that responded to a BPDA request for proposals issued last year.

The Seaport’s first fire station could be coming to the site of the former Stavis Seafoods Inc. — if the Boston Planning and Development Agency moves forward with one of two development options for the site.

That RFP called for two development scenarios — including one, Program B, asking for “a core and shell space within the development for community and/or government use,” said Emma Bird, a senior real estate development officer at the BPDA, at the June 15 meeting.

“The BPDA anticipates that, under program B, the space may serve as a Boston fire station as needed to better serve the Marine Park and the greater South Boston/Seaport neighborhood,” Bird said. “If the BPDA decides to move forward under program B, the proposed building will also include a two-floor firehouse on the ground floor and first floor.”

The Seaport has long faced criticism for its lack of basic municipal services such as a fire or police station, library, or school.

The BPDA and Boston Fire Department began talks about 7 Channel St. as a possible fire station last year before the RFP was issued. Now that a developer has been selected, the BPDA and BFD can begin exploring the project in more detail, such as examining details about the facility fit out and location, said Devin Quirk, deputy chief of the BPDA.

“We’re pretty optimistic,” Quirk said. “It’s harder … to have a deep level of negotiation without a developer at the table. Now we’ve got a developer at the table.”

The Lincoln and QuakerLane bid, submitted last August, pledged $39 million in equity from minority investors equity, and their presentation Thursday outlined a plan to raise at least that much. The project is expected to include a life-science training space within the facility.

“With meritocracy as our priority, we’ve assembled one of the most diverse project teams in recent history, with representation from female, Latino, Black and other minority-owned firms and individuals,” said Carlos Febres-Mazzei, founding principal at QuakerLane Capital. “It’s only the beginning of what we pledge to be the most diverse and qualified project team in Boston’s history to date.”

Beyond the lab at 7 Channel St., the BPDA board approved three other life-science projects: a seven-story lab and office at 22 Drydock Ave. in the Seaport, which will include a lab and classroom for the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute; a three-building, 400,000-square-foot lab project at 155 N. Beacon St., formerly home to the Sound Museum music studios; and an office-to-lab conversion at 55 Summer St. in Downtown Crossing.

An office-to-lab conversion will take place at 55 Summer Street in Downtown Crossing. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The 155 N. Beacon St. project is anticipated to cost $400 million and will include a two six-story labs and another three-story office and lab, with retail space, a winter garden, and 324 parking spaces. Brighton’s Sound Museum will be demolished as part of the project. IQHQ, the project’s developer, plans to donate nearby 290 N. Beacon St. to the city for permanent rehearsal space.

The 55 Summer St. lab conversion project, proposed by Phase 3 Real Estate Partners and designed by architecture firm NBBJ, is expected to cost $75 million. The existing 10,800-square-foot ground floor retail space, currently a CVS, “will remain as is,” a BPDA filing states, while new mechanical systems will be added to the roof. The project team also plans to upgrade the “highly visible” existing plaza in front of the CVS by keeping the existing honey locust trees and upgrading paving, drainage and seating.

The BPDA board also approved multiple design and planning contracts, including $700,000 for five contracts for on-call transportation planning, analysis, and design consultant services; $1.2 million for an Article 80 development-review consulting contract; $550,000 for an Article 80 community-engagement study contract; $240,000 for an RFP to plan a “regional framework” for the former rail yards at Beacon Park Yard.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.