Drivers could face ‘multi-mile’ backups during Sumner Tunnel closure, officials warn

“I want to be very clear, if you normally drive into the city, especially from the North Shore, or take trips into Logan, you should expect to see additional traffic and congestion,” Gulliver said. “We really need the public ’ s help to get as many vehicles off the road as possible.”

Speaking to reporters in front of the inbound fare gates at Wonderland Station, state highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the impacts of the two-month tunnel closure — now less than a week away — “will be evident and immediate.”

Drivers coming into downtown Boston from Revere and the North Shore could see “multi-mile” backups and airport travelers should pad in an extra two hours each way while the Sumner Tunnel is closed, officials said Wednesday morning.

He emphasized that the MBTA will offer free rides on the Blue Line and a handful of bus routes throughout the closure and said public transit will be the easiest and cheapest way into the city.

Those traveling to and from Logan should plan for an extra two hours of travel time and should avoid driving whenever possible, said Lisa Wieland, CEO of Massport.

Phil Eng, general manager of the MBTA, said he understood the public’s frustration, but that the “monumental project” is critical to ensuring future access into the city.

“The T is ready to step up,” Eng said. He added that the agency “strategically prioritized” work to eliminate slow zones on the Blue Line this spring, “resulting in measurable benefits and faster commutes.”

A roundtrip on the Blue Line was delayed just over 4 minutes as of July 27, according to data analyzed by advocacy group TransitMatters, down from a peak of nearly 21 minutes in late March.

Eng added that ferry service between Lynn and Boston’s Long Wharf, which began Monday, will continue throughout this and next summer.

Additionally, bus routes 111, 112, 114, 116, 117, which serve Chelsea, and the inbound Silver Line 3 will be made free throughout the closure, Eng said. Commuter Rail fares along the Newburyport/Rockport line will be reduced to $2.40 — the standard cost of a one-way subway ticket.

Speaking to reporters last week from a modified MassDOT conference room — converted into a tunnel project “command center” — Gulliver said MassDOT is working with the MBTA and Massport to determine how coats will be shared among the three agencies.

Speaking to a Globe reporter at Wonderland, Eng said it is still not clear which agency will foot the bill for the free and reduced T service, but he hoped those details would be worked out before the end of the closure.

“At the end of the whole two months is when we’ll actually have a reconciliation of what ridership was,” End said. “That’s something that’s still being worked through.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.