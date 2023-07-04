Nate Eovaldi returns to Fenway as a member of the Rangers

“I was positive that I’d be able to come back again,” Eovaldi said prior to the Rangers’ 6-2 win in the series opener. “I stayed in contact with everybody during the negotiation process. We let them know other deals that we were getting, just kind of trying to make sure that we kept that door open as long as possible, but it just got to that point where you know, it’s time to move on.”

Heading into last offseason, Eovaldi didn’t think that would be the case.

Eovaldi, who spent parts of five seasons with the Red Sox, is having a career season for the Rangers. The righthander has a 2.64 ERA in 17 starts, compiling a 10-3 record. He’s tossed two complete games, the most in baseball, including one shutout. Eovaldi was named to his second All-Star team, the first coming in 2021.

Considering Eovaldi’s numbers, there’s a possibility that he could be named the starter for the American League next Tuesday night.

“It’s about being able to repeat my mechanics,” said Eovaldi. “It’s just going out there and attacking and making sure I use all five of my pitches.”

Eovaldi was traded to the Red Sox at the deadline in 2018 and became a key contributor to their title run, best known for his six-inning relief outing in the 18-inning Game 3 against the Dodgers. Though the Red Sox lost that game, Eovaldi’s heroics set up the Red Sox for back-to-back wins to seal the title.

As Eovaldi, 33, looked back on his time in Boston, he had nothing but great memories.

“I think it’s the fan base, you know what I mean?” he said. “The way that they come out and support us. I just feel like the whole city and how they are with sports in general. They live and breathe baseball. Just that special connection. And, obviously, the matchups we enjoyed with the Yankees and the entire AL East division, as well.”

Eovaldi, who will pitch Thursday’s series finale, received a standing ovation prior to Tuesday’s matinee.

“It was unfortunate that it wasn’t able to work out,” Eovaldi said. “But I’m happy with where I am now and everything that’s been able to happen.”

Whitlock placed on IL

The Red Sox placed righthander Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Monday) with a bone bruise in his pitching elbow, manager Alex Cora said.

“We’ll reassess the situation next week,” Cora said. “Obviously, no timetable, but I mean, for how bad it looked, or whatever people were thinking, you know, ligament-wise and all that stuff, this is the closest thing to good news.”

Whitlock left Sunday’s game in Toronto after just one inning. This is Whitlock’s second trip to the injured list this season, the first in April as a result of ulnar neuritis in the same elbow. Whitlock missed more than a month before returning in late May. Whitlock (4-3) has a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Making progress

Trevor Story (elbow) took batting practice before Tuesday’s game from reliever John Schreiber (right teres major strain). Schreiber will go on a rehab assignment this weekend with the hope that he can get two outings under his belt prior to the All-Star break. Cora said that Schreiber is progressing quickly. Story is also improving but isn’t quite ready for a rehab assignment. “We’re not there yet,” said Cora. “But he’s feeling good. He’s thrown the ball well. Obviously, working with [infield/third base coach] Carlos [Febles] last weekend. I talked to Carlos about it and [Story is] making some tough throws from the hole and all that. It’s looking good, but I don’t want to get too excited.” … Joely Rodriguez (shoulder) is with the club in Boston. He will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Richard Bleier (shoulder) came out of Sunday’s rehab appearance without incident. The hope is that he will pitch in another rehab game this week. Yu Chang (hamate bone) could rejoin the parent club this week … James Paxton was placed on the paternity list. He will pitch in Friday’s series opener against the Athletics … Lefthander Brandon Walter and righthander Tayler Scott were recalled from Triple A Worcester. Walter pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Scott a scoreless ninth.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.