Downpours today west of Boston as flood warnings continue in northern New England

Closer to home, radar on Monday morning indicated heavy downpours, especially west of Boston, and this area continues to move off toward the east. It’s going to be a wet day, and although it might not rain all the time, when it does some of it could be torrential.

Parts of the Hudson Valley in New York as well as areas in Vermont have received copious amounts of rain over the past 24 hours with roads washed out and lots of flooding.

The warmer colors of orange and yellow represent heavy rainfall Monday morning moving north. COD Weather

All of this precipitation is leading to flooding. There is a flash flood watch up in the areas in green below, flood warnings are red. This will continue through the evening.

Flood watches and warnings were evident across the northeast Monday. NOAA

This map shows how much rain is expected in Massachusetts through Tuesday morning. National Weather Service

Eventually this weather system will push off towards the east and we will see some clearing for Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow with the added sunshine, and the air will feel a little bit drier behind this system. Dew points will still be in the 60s, but not nearly as muggy as the past several days. If you are trying to pick a beach day this week, Wednesday is the clear winner with tons of sunshine and inland readings near 90 degrees, 80s at the beaches.

A warmer day is on tap for Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. NOAA

There’s a couple of charts below which show just how humid it has been. It’s also been cloudier than usual especially in the morning and therefore sunrises have been tough to come by. We will get a couple of nice days Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures near 90 Wednesday and in the 80s on Thursday. But it is back to the unsettled stuff for Friday as the persistent weather pattern reasserts itself.

Dew points have been over 65 degrees for nearly a week. NOAA

It seems like we just can’t break out of this pattern, and this July is reminiscent of two years ago when we had all of that rain and high humidity. There are more showers possible late this week and at times over the upcoming weekend.

Mornings have been particularly cloudy this month, nearly double the amount of cloudiness that is typical at sunrise. NOAA Data

I’ve mentioned several times that if you have irrigation systems that are automatic and just run randomly on any given day it’s important to keep them in the off position until this pattern changes. There’s no reason to be using them and adding water to this moist environment is just going to promote disease.

Whether or not the pattern changes later this month still remains questionable. At some point it will, but when that happens I can’t predict yet with any confidence.