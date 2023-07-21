Forecasters warn of risk for thunderstorms, damaging winds in Western Mass.

The hazardous weather is projected to impact portions of Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties, especially in mid-afternoon to early evening, forecasters wrote.

“A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening. The main threats are damaging winds, flash flooding and large hail,” forecasters wrote in a hazardous weather outlook posted Friday.

Summer sun is expected to give way to turbulent thunderstorms Friday afternoon, especially in Western Massachusetts, a region already struggling to recover from recent flooding, the National Weather Service said.

The priority concern “looks to be from strong to isolated damaging wind gusts” and some isolated flooding from heavy downpours, forecasters wrote.

“Storm potential for 1 inch per hourly rainfall rates and isolated storm totals of 1-3 inches across western-central” Massachusetts, forecasters wrote.

The stormy weather is expected to drift eastward towards the Boston area, arriving in weakened form in the evening, forecasters wrote.

Forecasters wrote they are keeping watch on four severe conditions. In a post on Twitter Friday morning, forecasters wrote:

- There is a 2-4 percent chance of a tornado in a swath of Western Massachusetts stretching from Greenfield to Springfield.

- There is a 5-14 percent chance of damaging winds in about half of western Massachusetts.

- There is also a 5-14 percent chance of damaging hail in same area of western Massachusetts.

- There is only a “slight risk” of the expected rainfall generating “rapid onset flooding” in Western Massachusetts. The risk is even lower in Central Massachusetts and unlikely to generate heavy flooding in Eastern Massachusetts, forecasters wrote.

Forecasters urged weather watcher to check back for updates Friday morning.

Forecasters had some good weather news to share, also.

“Gorgeous midsummer weather for Sunday with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and seasonably warm temperatures,” forecasters wrote.

