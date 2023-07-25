US Department of Education opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy and donor admissions process

The investigation will focus on whether Harvard “discriminates on the basis of race by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process,” according to a letter from the Department of Education to the attorney for the group that filed the complaint. The investigation will focus on whether such policies violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits organizations that receive federal funding from discriminating on the basis of race. The department declined to comment further on the open investigation.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Education confirmed the open investigation into Harvard’s admissions practices Tuesday.

The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has officially opened an investigation into Harvard University’s use of donor and legacy preferences in its admissions process, following a federal civil rights complaint filed earlier this month just days after the Supreme Court struck down race-based affirmative action in higher education.

On Monday, Harvard spokesperson Jonathan Swain said that the university is in the process of evaluating its admissions processes. Swain did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the status of the civil rights investigation.

“Our review includes examination of a range of data and information, along with learnings from Harvard’s efforts over the past decade to strengthen our ability to attract and support a diverse intellectual community,” Swain said.

The nonprofit group Lawyers for Civil Rights filed the federal complaint earlier this month, which calls for an investigation into Harvard’s admissions policies with the goal to end preferences for children of alumni and wealthy donors.

The complaint, which was filed with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, asks federal investigators to “declare that Harvard’s ongoing use of Donor and Legacy Preferences is discriminatory,” and says that the university should cease legacy preferences if it “wishes to continue receiving federal funds.”

Advocates say that if colleges cannot grant an advantage to applicants for the color of their skin, then it is unfair to offer an advantage to students for who their parents are. Research released Monday confirms that legacy applicants, especially those from high-income backgrounds, receive the largest boost in the admissions process at highly selective colleges, followed by recruited athletes, who mostly come from wealthy backgrounds and are overwhelmingly white at top schools. High-income students who attend private high schools are also more likely to gain admission to top colleges, the research found.

“These kids with a strong non-academic rating, legacy kids, the athletes — is it justified that they get in [to top schools] at higher rates?” said Raj Chetty, a Harvard economist who co-wrote the report. “Do we see them having better outcomes? The answer to that is no. As we’re thinking about diversity in a post-affirmative-action world, can we make progress by not implicitly or unintentionally having affirmative action for the rich?”

Last week, Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., said it is ending the practice of favoring children of alumni in admissions. Massachusetts colleges that currently do not consider legacy admissions include Amherst College, MIT, Boston University, Emerson College, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

A spokesperson for Tufts University confirmed last week that the school expects to review its use of legacy preferences following an internal study; some of its graduate schools, including the medical school, have already ended the practice.

Dartmouth College last week told the Boston Globe that it will continue to use legacy preferences in its admissions process.

“A legacy connection will continue to be one factor among dozens that Dartmouth considers when evaluating applicants; those categories include academic performance, qualitative information from essays and recommendations, extracurricular engagement, geography, and academic interests, among others,” the spokesperson said.

The other Ivy League schools did not respond to questions from the Boston Globe regarding their continued use of legacy admissions.

This developing story will be updated.

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Hilarysburns.