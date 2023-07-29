Red Sox rally in ninth before losing to Giants on walkoff home run by J.D. Davis

The Giants allowed the Red Sox to hang in there.

SAN FRANCISCO — It took just one pitch. If you had your head down, you certainly missed it. After the Red Sox scored two runs in the top of the ninth to tie it, Kenley Jansen came in and immediately surrendered a walkoff home run to J.D. Davis for a 3-2 loss to the Giants on Saturday.

San Francisco held a 2-0 lead, but was just 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

The Red Sox offense, putting together just three hits through eight innings, suddenly had some life in the ninth when Masataka Yoshida drew a pinch-hit walk against closer Camilo Doval. Jarren Duran then doubled off the right-field wall, and Justin Turner delivered a two-run single to tie the contest at 2.

Still, that wasn’t enough.

The Giants had traffic on the bases all game.

A whole lot of it early against Red Sox starter James Paxton in what could have been his final game with Boston as the trade deadline inches closer. Yet Paxton, somehow, was able to elude damage for much of his outing Saturday afternoon at Oracle Park.

Paxton scuffled his way through five innings that would require a whopping 104 pitches. Nevertheless, the Giants managed just one run, which came in the first inning. The Giants weren’t fooled on Paxton’s four-seam fastball. Austin Slater jumped on a first-pitch leadoff single to left. The next batter, Wilmer Flores, stroked a double to right-center, scoring Slater. Davis made it three consecutive hits with his single to left. A wild pitch put runners on second and third with no outs. Yet Paxton buckled down, striking out Patrick Bailey followed by back-to-back ground outs to end the frame.

In the third, Paxton relinquished a one-out single and a walk, but wiggled out of trouble again, inducing a double-play ball to Rafael Devers at third.

The fourth and fifth produced the same results. A one-out single and a double to right by rookie Marco Luciano on an inside-out swing put runners on second and third. A lineout to first and fly out wrapped around a Mike Yastrzemski walk ended the fourth.

The Giants had runners on first and second in the fifth but Paxton froze Michael Conforto for a called third strike, making San Francisco just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

The Red Sox offense, however, went cold. The club was unable to figure out Ryan Walker, who went 2⅔ scoreless innings while striking out three and allowing one hit. Sean Manaea came on in relief and turned in 4⅔ scoreless frames, striking out five and surrendering two hits.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.