Federal authorities designate seven counties in Mass. as ‘natural disaster’ areas in wake of July floods

The primary disaster declaration from the United States Department of Agriculture, Healey’s office said, covers Berkshire, Bristol, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, and Worcester counties and allows farms to apply for low-interest loans and to refinance existing loans. It also allows farms to “utilize the Emergency Conservation Program,” said Healey’s office, which described the initiative as “a cost-sharing program for debris and clean-up costs” following natural disasters.

Federal officials have designated seven Massachusetts counties as “primary natural disaster areas” stemming from losses caused by heavy rains and flooding that walloped the region between July 9 and July 16, Governor Maura Healey’s office said Tuesday.

Advertisement

In addition to the seven counties designated as primary disaster areas, Healey’s office said, “contiguous counties” are also eligible for aid including Dukes, Middlesex, Plymouth, and Suffolk.

Ashley Randle, the state’s commissioner for the Department of Agricultural Resources, said officials estimate 110 farms across 2,700 acres were affected by the severe weather, racking up $15 million in losses.

“We’re grateful to the Biden Administration for issuing this designation that provides more opportunities for farmers to receive assistance as they rebuild from this devastation,” Randle said in the statement. “Our administration continues to be on the ground meeting with farmers and supporting in any way we can.”

More information for farmers seeking help is available here.

“Massachusetts farmers should know that their government has their backs. We’re grateful to Secretary Vilsack and the Biden Administration for expanding options for farms to get help after so many of them were devastated by heavy rain and flooding this month,” Healey said in a statement. “Our administration is committed to using every option to deliver relief to farmers, including state aid, the launch of the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund, and additional efforts to secure federal assistance for municipalities and farms.”

Advertisement

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat, lauded the federal assistance.

“This USDA disaster declaration means immediate federal support for Western Massachusetts farmers ravaged by recent flooding, but we must do much more to invest in rural communities,” Warren said. “Unlocking this federal funding will make a difference in farmer’s monthly bills through refinancing options at lower interest rates, and I’ll keep fighting hard for family farmers to thrive as an integral part of the state’s rural economy.”

US Senator Ed Markey, a Malden Democrat, also commended the USDA for making the declaration.

“This declaration will unlock resources to help farmers and their families rebuild. But this is only the first step. We need to match the resilience of these communities with climate resilience so we can better protect farmers and our food systems for generations to come. I am proud to have worked with Senator Warren, Congressman [Jim] McGovern, and Congressman [Richard] Neal to uphold that commitment and secure this critical declaration.”

Healey and the United Way of Central Massachusetts last month announced a new fund-raising effort for farms in Western Massachusetts that were devastated by the torrential rains.

The governor at the time shared a website where people could donate to the effort. Funds will be distributed “rapidly” by the United Way through a deliberate selection process to ensure farmers can begin recovery as soon as possible, according to the Healey administration.

Three to nine inches of rain fell on the Pioneer Valley region amid the downpours, causing the Connecticut River to swell reportedly up to 20 inches in some places, flooding over farmland and damaging at least 2,000 acres of crops such as potatoes, corn, tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers, and tobacco.

Advertisement

Western Massachusetts farms have felt the pain that can come with rain before. In 2011, Hurricane Irene brought 10 inches in some areas, and a 1984 flood brought 8 to 9 inches.

But this year, the storms came as farmers were only a week or two away from harvesting, now losing crops that they had poured time, money, and labor into all season. Flooding this month could prevent farmers from a second harvest this season — and has the potential to affect next season’s crops.

“To the farmers, I want you to know we’re in it for the long haul. So, this is more than about just relief,” Healey said at the time of the fundraising announcement. “It’s about recovery. It’s about resilience. It’s about sustainability.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.