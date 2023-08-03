Boxing showcase set for Aug. 11 in Quincy

“I plan on having 3,000 people in the stadium. It’s a great card from top to bottom,” Chris Traietti, president of Granite Chin Promotions, said. “The City of Quincy is behind it. There are countless people to thank.”

The event, with first bell set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11, features some of Massachusetts’ best professional boxers, as well as a handful of prospects.

It won’t be your typical Friday night lights at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy next week. Instead of Quincy High battling on the gridiron, a collection of professional and amateur boxers will battle each other in the Veterans Stadium Showcase.

Advertisement

The card is headlined by Mike “Bad Man” Ohan Jr. of Holbrook, a former New England welterweight champion with an 18-2 record (nine knockouts), who will take on Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti (9-4, three knockouts) of Haverhill, the reigning ABF Atlantic super lightweight champion, in a welterweight, non-title bout.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Both fighters have appeared on major cards in the past, with Ohan on the undercard for Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in 2022, and Gigliotti fighting before Canelo Alvarez-Avni Yildrim in Miami in 2021.

Gigliotti noted his opponent’s shared fight history. “Me and Mike share one fighter, we both lost to Tiger Johnson, both stopped in the fifth round. But I don’t think that means anything.”

Ohan and Gigliotti both fought Delante “Tiger” Johnson in 2022. Johnson was a 2020 US Olympian, and turned professional following the Games’ conclusion.

“I’m glad to be fighting in front of a lot of friends and family. I want to thank them all for the support they’ve given me over the years,” Ohan said. “I also want to thank my trainers, Mark DeLuca and Matt Ryan, and my stablemates.”

While Ohan and Gigliotti are the main event, the card also includes a title fight. Julien “The Black Dragon” Baptiste (5-3, two knockouts) of Woburn, the USBF middleweight champion, will take on Jamer Jones (3-1, three knockouts) of Pittsfield, the Massachusetts middleweight champion, with each boxer hoping to unify the titles.

Advertisement

Baptiste was frank with what his ambitions were on fight night. “I plan to get [Jones’s] belt,” he said.

The undercard features 22-year-old Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (14-0, 13 knockouts) of Weymouth, one of the Bay State’s most promising boxing prospects and a 2020 US Olympic alternate, who will fight Miguel “El Pirado” Angel Suarez (15-12, nine knockouts) of Buenos Aires.

“I’ve been learning in training camp,” Hogan said. “Just another guy [Suarez] in my way. I plan to run right through him. My fans are going to love seeing me fight.”

Tickets for the event can be found www.eventbrite.com.

#####

With rain in the forecast for Friday, the Punch-Out at Polar Park in Worcester has been moved to Saturday. The event is headlined by Kendrick “Peppa” Ball Jr., of Worcester, who will take on Oscar “Moustro” Riojas, of Monterrey, Mexico, in a light heavyweight bout.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first amateur match starting at 6 p.m., followed by the pro card at 7 p.m.





Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.