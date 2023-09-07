What we know about retired doctor Scott Anthony Burke and the Nantucket yacht case

Here’s what we know about Burke, a 69-year-old Key Largo, Fla., resident who was in Plymouth District Court Thursday for a detention hearing .

Scott Anthony Burke, a retired physician, was arrested Tuesday on Nantucket on his yacht, where police said they found drugs, guns, and a possibly drug-impaired woman who wanted to leave the vessel.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges of cocaine trafficking, possession to distribute a class A drug, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, four counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of a class B drug, according to legal filings.

What did police find on his boat, and why did they show up in the first place?

According to police reports, officers recovered about 43.4 grams of cocaine, 14.1 grams of ketamine, a .380 pistol, a 9-millimeter pistol, and various ammunition for both weapons. Burke told police he had a license to carry, but authorities determined that license, issued out of Florida, had expired last year, officials said.

Who was the woman on the boat?

Police initially boarded the vessel Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a woman on board who “did not want to be there, was under the influence of narcotics, and possibly [had] overdosed,” court papers said.

Burke led officers to the yacht’s main bedroom, where the woman “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, [and] she also stated that she did not feel safe,” a police report said. The woman received medical aid on scene before being taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, officials said.

Neither her name nor her age were disclosed in court papers. The police reports didn’t indicate whether anyone else was on board the yacht when authorities boarded it Tuesday.

Has Burke always lived in Florida?

Apparently not. He was first licensed to practice medicine in Colorado in 1981, and his license expired in 2021, according to Colorado Board of Medicine records.

The online records state that there’s “no Discipline or Board Actions on file for” Burke.

The records also say Burke has done “charity medical work in Haiti,” and that he graduated from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in 1980. The records list his specialty as “Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.”

The Morning Call newspaper in Pennsylvania reported in 1980 that Burke in his medical school graduation year had received the prestigious Sandoz Award for “outstanding academic performance and impressive dedication to medicine.”

Burke indicated in 2019 that he had no active affiliations or privileges with Colorado hospitals, per state records.

So where did he practice in Colorado?

About 20 years ago, Burke founded a Denver-based company called Injury Finance, described on its website as “the industry leader in medical funding” that was created “to serve an uninsured and under-insured population in need of medical treatment.”

The company said Wednesday that Burke currently has “no affiliation” with it.

Its website says that when he founded Injury Finance, Burke was “devastated” by a change in state law that would affect “uninsured and underinsured personal injury victims, and ... would hinder their ability to seek” needed medical treatment.

“Dr. Burke knew that he needed to act,” the site says. “On a white board in the back of his busy medical office, he spent countless hours figuring out how to bring quality health care from a vast number of healthcare organizations to those injured through no fault of their own. They developed a plan for a business that would focus on building relationships that aligned the interests of individuals involved in personal injury cases, the law firms that represent them, and the medical providers that treat them.”

What sort of work did he do in Haiti, and when?

Burke spoke to Westword, a Colorado publication, in January 2010 about his aid work that month in Haiti, after it was hit with a devastating earthquake.

He told the paper he spent a week performing emergency amputations in a makeshift operating room in Port-au-Prince, and that it was frustrating to see surgical tents and other medical supplies sitting idle at the airport. He also recounted seeing dozens of people die for lack of blood transfusions and other normally routine procedures.

“It was appalling,” he told Westword. “If we had something as basic as a blood supply, we could have saved half of the ones who died in the hospital. But a lot of people never made it to the OR.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.