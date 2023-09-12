‘You do what you got to do:’ In Leominster, retired teacher fought to save neighbors’ homes from flooding

The worst of it, he remembered, was not being able to see the streets due to the high piles of snow.

But after Leominster was inundated by about 10 inches of rain that turned scenic brooks into raging rivers, sending surging floodwater into homes and businesses, and forcing many to seek out emergency shelters, DeCicco thinks the historic snowstorm was a little bit easier to handle.

LEOMINSTER — John DeCicco remembers the Blizzard of ‘78, when the region was shellacked by nearly 30 inches of snow — clogging highways, shutting down businesses, and stranding thousands in their homes.

But on Monday, there was no fighting the torrents of floodwater: “I would have preferred snow... You can’t shovel water,” DeCicco said.

During Monday’s storm. DeCicco, 64, found himself on the front lines of the response, as he worked for hours trying to save the homes of two of his North Main Street neighbors from flooding. He said he was lucky — the home he shares with his wife wasn’t seriously damaged.

But the retired teacher — DeCicco worked for 35 years as a technical education instructor at Oakmont Regional High School in Ashburnham — jumped into action to help his neighbors shortly after the skies over Leominster opened up around 5 p.m.

Within minutes of the heavy rains beginning, one neighbor already had about two inches of water, then six, according to DeCicco. He grabbed a pump and brought it across the street, and put it to work trying to stanch the level of water.

But around 6 p.m., there were the sounds of explosions, and power in the neighborhood failed, DeCicco said. Without power, there was no pump, and he ran back home to load up a generator on his truck, and bring it back to the neighbor’s property.

Outside, the rainfall was so heavy he could barely see: “It was a deluge, you couldn’t see your hand in front of you,” he said.

By the time he returned — about 20 minutes later — there was more than a foot and a half of water in the neighbor’s basement. And he learned that a second neighbor — who had been pumping out their own basement — also needed a hand with 5 inches of water coming into their home.

Being a retired teacher, DeCicco is used to helping out neighbors with fixing a problem around the house — he has the skills, and the tools, after all.

But as the rain fell Monday night, his neighbors faced an emergency.

Over the next few hours, DeCicco scrambled to try to save two homes — he hooked up both pumps to his generator, and ran back and forth between it and his house to keep it fueled until the electrical power was restored around 1 a.m.

He finally went to bed around 2 a.m., got up around 8, put on some clothes and went back to work. He begged off an interview with a Globe reporter Tuesday morning, he said later, because he was trying to set up fans and dehumidifiers in the homes of his two neighbors.

“You do what you got to do, when people are in need,” DeCicco said.

DeCicco, who grew up in Leominster, said his family has long owned properties along North Main Street, where Monday night’s flooding caused massive damage along the street, and gouged out a resident’s yard. He has never seen damage in Leominster like what this storm has wrought.

“You couldn’t engineer or design anything that could withstand what we experienced,” DeCicco said. “There was no stopping this. the damage was astounding.”

On Tuesday, DeCicco said he has seen the city and its residents come together to support one another. People are reaching out in phone calls and text messages, or over social media, asking how they can help out and volunteer with the city’s recovery.

“If ever there was a time for all hands on deck, it’s now,” he said.

He hopes the state and federal governments work quickly to provide aid, and help the city rebuild, so people can go back to work. “Leominster, prior to this disaster, was an extremely vibrant community,” he said.

The response by the city and its residents has been “a silver lining to this rainstorm.”

“It gives you a lot of faith in mankind,” DeCicco said.

