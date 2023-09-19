2023 MCAS scores show minimal catchup on pandemic learning

Far from it: Scores on last spring’s math, English and science tests remained well below pre-pandemic levels, and in some cases did not budge at all.

Three years after Massachusetts shuttered its schools to contain the coronavirus pandemic, state testing data show children have not recovered academically.

At the rate of improvement seen from 2022 to 2023 — about one percentage point across all grade levels and subjects, on average — it would take eight years for students to fully recover to their pre-pandemic achievement levels. The Massachusetts results echo national data released over the summer showing student progress stalled out across the country.

State education leaders tried to put a brave face on the results, lauding schools for managing, at least, to stop the downward slide.

“We’re pleased to see that the 2023 ELA and mathematics MCAS results indicate that the achievement slide caused by the pandemic appears to have halted, and that recovery is fully underway,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Monday during a media briefing.

That was the best officials could muster in the face of overwhelming evidence that the recovery, in some areas, is barely happening.

The percentage of students in grades 3 to 8 meeting or exceeding expectations on the English language arts exam rose one point, to 42 percent, and rose two points in math, to 41 percent; those levels remain 10 and 8 percentage points down from 2019, respectively.

Grade 10 students are closer to their pre-pandemic levels in English — 58 percent met or exceeded expectations, just three points below 2019 levels — but did no better than 2022 test-takers. Grade 10 students also held steady in math, with 50 percent meeting or exceeding expectations, compared with 59 percent in 2019.

Gaps between white and Asian students and their Black and Latino peers remain vast, the results show; they shifted little between 2022 and 2023.

In science, achievement either fell slightly or held steady in the three grades tested, 5, 8, and 10. Officials highlighted that the data did not show further slides in math or English, in contrast to 2022, when students performed significantly worse on the English tests than their peers in 2021.

“We still have ground to make up, but we are very encouraged by the momentum that seems to have been gained for this year in halting that achievement slide that we’ve experienced over the last couple of years,” said Rob Curtin, the state’s chief of data, assessment and accountability.

But the wide chasm between pre- and post-pandemic scores in most categories testifies to the lasting effects of months of remote school and the chaos of the pandemic on student learning.

This year’s scores also raise questions about the efficacy and scale of the attempted response in Massachusetts and across the country. The billions of dollars doled out to school districts have yet to produce the intended lift.

Massachusetts school districts were awarded $2.6 billion in federal relief funds, a little over half of which has been spent, according to state data. Much of that money has gone to infrastructure improvements, like HVAC upgrades, but twenty percent of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the biggest source of funding, was required to go toward academic recovery. The state’s 2019 Student Opportunity Act, meant to be a game-changer for low-income districts, has also provided a major influx of funds to Massachusetts schools over the last two years.

Districts say they’ve made wise investments in academic recovery, pointing to spending on curriculum improvements, vacation academies, summer school, and professional development. They’ve also tried to make a dent in chronic absenteeism, which has become a severe and urgent problem in the last three years; a quarter of students across the state now miss multiple days of school each month. State officials point to their “acceleration roadmap,” released in 2021, as an outline of how they are working to support districts.

But the state scores, following Nation’s Report Card results last fall showing the Commonwealth’s students hitting 19-year-lows on the tests, raise the question of whether the state and districts can regroup and come up with new strategies for getting students back on track.

When the 2022 MCAS scores were released last year, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said it could take up to five years before students fully catch up. His assessment raised troubling questions for high school students, who must pass the MCAS in order to graduate.

The 2023 scores, however, suggest Riley may have been too optimistic: Recovery will have to happen twice as fast if students are to catch up in just four more years. On the average grade and subject test, the percentage of Massachusetts students meeting expectations increased by one point over 2022, but remains eight points below 2019.

Though achievement gaps remain stark, state officials highlighted one area where they closed slightly: The gap between Black and white 10th-graders has closed by six points in English, as Black students are scoring slightly better than in 2019 while white students are scoring slightly worse.

The 2023 MCAS exams were the second year of a restored full testing regime. In 2020, state education leaders canceled the tests amid the statewide lockdown. In 2021, abbreviated versions of the tests were administered.

Districts will send scores to parents in the coming weeks.

This year’s MCAS scores also bring with them the full return of the state’s school accountability system, which uses MCAS scores and other measures, including graduation rates and chronic absenteeism, to determine what schools and districts will be targeted for support and intervention. In 2022, the state issued accountability reports, but the scores represented new baselines.

This year, the state assessed 275 schools — about 17 percent of the state — as “requiring assistance or intervention,” up from about 12 percent in 2019. Sixty-six schools were named “schools of recognition,” including four each in Wellesley and Boston and three each in Springfield and Newton.

But Tuesday’s data does not include whether any schools are exiting or entering “underperforming” or “chronically underperforming” status — which open schools up to the most extensive state intervention, including takeovers. Those evaluations will be made in coming weeks, the state said.

District-level results largely reflected statewide trends on the exams, with students in very few communities having rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

High school English is the most promising area — about a third of districts have fully made up lost ground — while younger students are doing particularly poorly. In Grades 3 to 8, just 16 districts saw students score as well on English tests as those grades did pre-pandemic. At both grade ranges in math, a few dozen districts show a full recovery — out of 300 statewide.

The state’s largest districts — Boston, Worcester, and Springfield — all remained far below pre-pandemic levels, and improvements from 2022 were limited. In high school math, both Boston and Worcester reported slight declines from the prior year. And overall performance in those districts, which serve many high-needs students, was poor — on both math and English exams, in all three districts, fewer than a third of students in grades 3 to 8 met or exceeded expectations this year.

The state’s other Gateway City districts have not done much better; none have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in Grades 3 to 8 or in high school math; 8 of 26 have rebounded in high school English. Scores in many of the state’s wealthier large districts also remain below pre-pandemic levels, but the deficit is smaller on average, and a handful of school systems have rebounded or even posted gains over 2019.

Charter schools remain some of the hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of test scores, particularly in math. Across all charter districts, the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations is down 14 points in Grade 3 to 8 math and 18 points in Grade 10 math.





Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.