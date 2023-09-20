Boston College suspends swim team indefinitely over hazing allegations

Boston College suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs indefinitely due to hazing within the program.
University administrators “determined that hazing had occurred within the program,” resulting in the suspension, according to a statement released by BC’s athletic department Wednesday.
“The University does not - and will not- tolerate hazing in any form,” the statement said.
During the suspension, members of the swimming and diving program will “continue to have access to academic and medical resources” that are available to all athletes at BC.
Following the 2022-23 season, 31 members of the BC swimming and diving program were named to the All-ACC Academic Team, meaning that they held a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during their academic career.
The Eagles finished last at the 2023 ACC Championships on both the men’s and women’s side.
