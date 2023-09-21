‘I had to take the long view’: Ibram X. Kendi defends management of embattled research center

The layoffs, he said, represent a strategic shift from operating as “a high-growth startup” pursuing many different projects in a wide range of fields to becoming “the world’s first residential fellowship program for antiracist intellectuals.” The fellowship model, he said, would be less costly and enable the center’s funding to last longer.

In an interview with the Globe Thursday, a week after laying off more than half the staff of his Center for Antiracist Research, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi disputed allegations of mismanagement and said the center, which has raised tens of millions of dollars from funders, is not in financial distress.

“This was a tough decision and of course it elicited a lot of strong opinions,” Kendi said. “At the same time, I had to take the long view to ensure that the center would be impactful and sustainable 20, 50 years from now, particularly in a moment when racial justice organizations, and social justice organizations more broadly, are under serious attack.”

In its first 10 months of existence, the center — which Kendi established at Boston University in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 — brought in at least $43 million of pledged donations, according to financial records provided to the Globe by a former staffer.

Since then, Kendi said, the center “has had a number of accomplishments” despite the challenges of remote work and difficulty staffing up during the pandemic.

The center was a “a high-growth startup in an all-virtual setting when a number of organizations were looking to recruit and retain staff. Everyone was having challenges. We too were having challenges like all other organizations over the last four years,” he said.

“We’ve been able to develop a number of projects,” he said. “But more so than anything, we’ve been able to begin to allow for other scholars and intellectuals to recognize the importance of antiracist research on a college campus.”

Critics, including former staffers, have argued that the center’s output is out of step with its substantial funding. Key projects — such as a graduate degree program and a national Racial Data Tracker — promised during the center’s early days have not materialized. (The center collaborated with journalists at the Atlantic magazine on a COVID Racial Data Tracker, but the project folded in spring 2021.)

This summer Kendi decided the center needed to change direction, according to Makeeba McCreary, who discussed the pivot with Kendi and is president of the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund, one of the center’s funders.

Then, in a series of Zoom meetings last week, Kendi laid off 19 of the center’s 36 staff members, according to BU spokesperson Rachel Lapal Cavallario.

The laid-off employees came from the center’s research, advocacy, and data teams. Administrators and the staff of The Emancipator, a racial justice media outlet, remained. The Emancipator was launched in partnership with The Boston Globe in 2021. Its operations transferred to BU in March.

Going forward, Kendi said Thursday, the center will focus on three areas: the new fellowship program, The Emancipator, and events.

The center, and Kendi’s management, had been the subject of some internal complaints, according to Boston University and records of the complaints provided to the Globe. Some of those complaints emerged since last week’s layoffs.

Yesterday, in response to questions from the Globe about the center’s operations, Lapal Cavallario, the spokesperson, provided a statement to the Globe announcing an “inquiry” into the center’s culture and “grant management practices.”

Since the layoffs, the center, and Kendi himself, have been the subject of criticism, including from former employees.

The organization “was just being mismanaged on a really fundamental level,” said Phillipe Copeland, a clinical associate professor in BU’s School of Social Work who also worked for the center as its assistant director of narrative.

Others have questioned how an institution that raised so much money could find itself in a position where it needed to lay off more than half its staff. Kendi emphasized the shift was strategic and not tied to financial solvency. He said he was “not at liberty” to disclose information about the center’s finances, including how much has been raised and how much funding remains.

McCreary said the criticism was unfair. “He is a Black man leading work that is internationally renowned that has changed lives during the middle of a pandemic and a racial reckoning,” she said. “We should be so honored to be hosting him here [in Boston]. He deserves more than 36 months to get it right.”

BU declined to make any official available for an interview Thursday. The university has declined to answer questions about the center since announcing the inquiry. Former BU president Robert Brown, who helped bring Kendi to the university, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“Boston University and Dr. Kendi believe strongly in the center’s mission. We look forward to working with him as we conduct our assessment,” Lapal Cavallario said in the statement announcing the inquiry.

Several current and former staffers of the center said that they felt hamstrung by limited resources, high turnover, and a lack of authority to make decisions.

“The experience of trying to move work at the center felt near impossible,” said Spencer Piston, faculty lead of the center’s policy office and an associate professor in BU’s political science department. “There was so much turnover and every time there was turnover at the leadership level, the product suffered and projects had to be continually reconfigured and reimagined.”

Despite those challenges, Piston said staffers were engaged in meaningful work with the goal of exterminating racism. The center, for example, partnered with a community organization that wanted to understand how residents experienced policing in their Massachusetts town, and learn more about residents’ attitudes toward police. (Piston said he could not disclose the town.)

Kendi said that the pivot to the fellowship model was a difficult decision, but one he had to make to build a more financially sustainable model.

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns. Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.