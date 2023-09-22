MBTA pauses repair work due to continuing safety failures

“The MBTA is working to establish more rigorous levels of protection for work crews on our rights of way. The first priority is to ensure safety for our internal workforce supporting critical inspections and maintenance,” Pesaturo said in the statement. “In order to focus on this first phase of work, the MBTA on Wednesday paused all contractor work that is not taking place inside an established diversion area.”

T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote in a statement released Friday that the pause actually began on Wednesday and now has about 10 hours left before it ends. The statement did not explain why no public announcement was made before Friday.

The MBTA paused construction on its sprawling system this week, yet another delay in essential repair work and upgrades, the beleaguered agency acknowledged Friday.

Advertisement

The pause comes after the Globe on Tuesday detailed two new reports of Red Line subway trains coming dangerously close to track workers despite what T management has claimed is new attention to safety issues for workers and passengers.

The close calls at the T, which is already under federal supervision because of safety failures, were criticized by Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday as “unacceptable.”

MBTA General Manager Philip Eng, who has been hired by Gov. Healey to rebuild the transit agency, said Friday that “the MBTA is committed to the safety of our workforce. The status quo is not acceptable, and we will continue to focus on the safety of our riders and employees.”

In an order issued Sept. 14, the Federal Transit Administration cited what it called four near-misses on T subway tracks between Aug. 10 and Sept. 6, and warned “a combination of unsafe conditions and practices exist such that there is a substantial risk of serious injury or death of a worker,” the Globe reported.

Advertisement

The FTA instructed the T to retrain dispatchers and supervisors in its Operations Control Center and imposed restrictions on how the T can do track work while trains are running.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this story.

This is a developing story.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.