Two teens indicted in murder of Lawrence woman

Two teenagers were indicted this week in the murder of a Lawrence woman earlier this month, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Jobe Santiago, 14, and Jayden Torres, 15, both of Lawrence, were indicted Thursday by a grand jury for the fatal shooting of 19‐year‐old Angie Aristy, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker’s.

The teens were also indicted as “youthful offenders” on one count each of armed robbery, the statement said.