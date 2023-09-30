Two teens indicted in murder of Lawrence woman

Two teenagers were indicted this week in the murder of a Lawrence woman earlier this month, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
Jobe Santiago, 14, and Jayden Torres, 15, both of Lawrence, were indicted Thursday by a grand jury for the fatal shooting of 19‐year‐old Angie Aristy, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker’s.
The teens were also indicted as “youthful offenders” on one count each of armed robbery, the statement said.
On Sept. 6, Lawrence police officers found Aristy shot near 300 Howard St. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after receiving a 911 call. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she later died, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Both Santiago and Torres were taken into custody in Lowell on Sept. 13, the statement said, and subsequently charged, Tucker’s office said.
The case remains under investigation by State Police and Lawrence police detectives.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.