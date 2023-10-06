The Savannah Bananas will play a game at Fenway Park in 2024

One of the most unique and entertaining baseball teams in the country will be visiting Fenway Park for the first time next summer.
The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition team known for their fan-focused brand of impressive, flashy, and often humorous baseball, announced on Thursday that the home of the Red Sox is included on its 2024 schedule. The game is scheduled for June 8 as part of the “2024 Banana Ball World Tour.”
Tickets for the game will be drawn lottery-style. Fans interested in getting tickets can sign up for the lottery list before Dec. 1 to be included in the draw (which the team says will be conducted “about 2 months before the event.”)
Banana Ball had a successful run in its game held in Brockton in August, part of the team’s 33-city tour in 2023. Both Johnny Damon and Doug Flutie made cameos in between the regular over-the-top proceedings (which regularly include choreographed dancing, singing, and circus-like feats of baseball skill.
“We just want to get more fans in,” Bananas founder Jesse Cole told the Globe in August. “When you have almost a million people that want to come to your games and they can’t, how do you take care of them? That’s fans first. So yeah, I think we will play internationally and play in MLB stadiums, but it’s crazy to say that so nonchalant because we start with just a small team from Savannah.”
