The Savannah Bananas will play a game at Fenway Park in 2024

One of the most unique and entertaining baseball teams in the country will be visiting Fenway Park for the first time next summer.

The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition team known for their fan-focused brand of impressive, flashy, and often humorous baseball, announced on Thursday that the home of the Red Sox is included on its 2024 schedule. The game is scheduled for June 8 as part of the “2024 Banana Ball World Tour.”

Tickets for the game will be drawn lottery-style. Fans interested in getting tickets can sign up for the lottery list before Dec. 1 to be included in the draw (which the team says will be conducted “about 2 months before the event.”)