Prep star Cooper Flagg says his focus is on Maine shooting victims and basketball decision can wait

Cooper Flagg, the consensus top player in the 2024 recruiting class, said Thursday that his focus is on the tragedy of a mass shooting in his home state of Maine, an indication that an announcement on where he will play college basketball could be delayed.

The 6-foot-9 small forward has been deciding between Duke and defending national champion UConn.

There were reports he would announce his decision Thursday. But Flagg indicated in a social media post that would not happen.