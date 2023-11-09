Pro-Palestinian protests planned ahead of VP Kamala Harris’s visit to Boston

Protesters planned to rally Thursday outside the Ritz-Carlton downtown, where Vice President Kamala Harris was slated to attend a Democratic National Committee fundraising event , to protest the US government’s military aid to Israel as the country’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues.

Separately, throughout the day Thursday, hundreds of students at higher education intuitions including Harvard University, Berklee College of Music, Northeastern University, Boston University, and Massachusetts College of Art and Design planned to hold walkouts, sit-ins, and die-ins in support of Palestinians.

Many of the protests were organized by groups of students not affiliated with their universities. The groups promoted their action through social media, developing a network of official and unofficial pro-Palestine activist organizations.

Advertisement

The planned demonstrations come at a tumultuous time on college campuses, as administrators scramble to craft public statements, student groups clash with each other, and tensions rise at higher education institutions across the state. In Rhode Island, 18 students at Brown University were arrested Wednesday following a demonstration on-campus calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the university’s divestment from companies affiliated with Israel.

A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza since the Hamas attack has killed more than 10,500 Palestinians — two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 are believed to have been buried by strikes that in some cases have demolished entire city blocks.

Over 70 percent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have left their homes, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people have evacuated both Israel and Gaza. About 50,000 people fled northern Gaza on Wednesday — 10 times the number that left Monday — according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Those fleeing include children, older people and people with disabilities, and most walked with minimal belongings, the UN agency said.

Advertisement

More than 1,400 people have died in Israel since the start of the war, most of them civilians killed by Hamas militants during their incursion. Another 240 people have been taken hostage.









Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.