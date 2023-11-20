Celtics at Hornets: Boston has a quick turnaround after Sunday’s chaotic win

Boston finishes its four-game road trip in Charlotte against the Hornets on Monday. The Celtics are seeking their sixth consecutive win and can reinforce their league-leading 11-2 record.

The Celtics won’t have much time to reflect on the madness of their 102-100 victory against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

LaMelo Ball has been about the only bright spot for the Hornets (3-9). The fourth-year point guard has scored at least 25 points in each of his last eight games. But Charlotte is 1-7 in that span, has lost four in a row, and sports the worst defensive rating (121.1) in the NBA.

Here’s a preview of the game.

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

CELTICS

Season record: 11-2. vs. spread: 6-5, 2 pushes. Over/under: 6-7

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 5-4, 1 push. Over/under: 4-6

HORNETS

Season record: 3-9. vs. spread: 5-7. Over/under: 8-4

Last 10 games: 2-8. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 8-2

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 117.2, Charlotte 113.1

Points allowed per game: Boston 105.5, Charlotte 122.6

Field goal percentage: Boston .474, Charlotte .472

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .435, Charlotte .497

3-point percentage: Boston .368, Charlotte .331

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .348, Charlotte .397

Stat of the day: Kristaps Porzingis posted 26 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks on Sunday. Per Statmuse, he’s the first Celtic to reach those totals in a regular season game since Al Horford on Dec. 2, 2016 — and the second since Kevin McHale had 33 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks on April 18, 1990.

Notes: The Hornets have been embroiled in controversy after allowing forward Miles Bridges to return to play following a year-long absence in 2022-23 and a 10-game suspension to start this season. Bridges is serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in a June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children. ... Charlotte forward Brandon Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. ... Payton Pritchard has played along with a funny nickname given to him by music superstar Drake when the Celtics played the Raptors on Friday. ... Jayson Tatum attempted just one 3-pointer against the Grizzlies. The last time he attempted one or fewer 3s in a game was when he shot zero in six minutes on April 7, 2019.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.