Celtics at Magic: Boston heads to red-hot Orlando for a matchup with in-season tournament stakes

Orlando has just two players on the roster over 26 years old, but it appears years of rebuilding might be paying off. Paolo Banchero, the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging a team-high 19.4 points to go with 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The Orlando Magic have skyrocketed to a 10-5 record with a five-game winning streak. They most recently beat the reigning NBA champion Nuggets on Wednesday, 124-119, behind 27 points from forward Franz Wagner.

After earning a monumental victory against the Bucks in prime time Wednesday, the Celtics have to gear up for another Eastern Conference foe that is fast on the rise.

This group play matchup also has important in-season tournament implications. The Celtics lead East Group C with a 2-0 record, but the Magic could earn a pivotal tiebreaker with a win Friday. Here’s a breakdown of the potential scenarios that could stem from the game.

Now, to the preview:

When: Friday, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Amway Center, Orlando

TV, radio: NBA TV, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -5. O/U: 224.0.

CELTICS

Season record: 12-3. vs. spread: 6-7, 2 pushes. Over/under: 7-8

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 3-7

MAGIC

Season record: 10-5. vs. spread: 12-3. Over/under: 6-8, 1 push

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 117.3, Orlando 111.5

Points allowed per game: Boston 107.2, Orlando 107.5

Field goal percentage: Boston .474, Orlando .462

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .437, Orlando .467

3-point percentage: Boston .366, Orlando .335

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .349, Orlando .361

Stat of the day: Much has been made of the synergy between Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. It’s showing up in the numbers, too. Per PBP Stats, Brown has assisted Porzingis 21 times, the second-most frequent connection on the Celtics this season (Jrue Holiday assisting Porzingis has occurred 25 times).

Notes: Brown is listed as questionable for Friday’s game because of a right adductor strain. Holiday is probable with an ankle sprain. For Orlando, Markelle Fultz (knee) and Wendell Carter Jr. (finger) are out. ... The Magic have the second-best defensive rating (107.5) in the league and force the most turnovers from opponents (17.3). Third-year guard Jalen Suggs is tied for fourth in the NBA with 2.0 steals per game. ... Porzingis has hit a bit of a long-range slump and is just 3-for-21 from behind the arc in his last four games. Payton Pritchard, meanwhile, has regained his touch, hitting 11 of 23 3-point attempts (47.8 percent) across the last six contests.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.