Details revealed in ratified Boston police union contract, including disciplinary reforms

Currently, any police officer can seek arbitration over any disciplinary matter, something the contract seeks to change. Earlier this year, Boston police said of the force’s current sworn officers, five were rehired through arbitration.

The litany of crimes that would not be eligible for arbitration, if an officer is indicted for them or if they feature in a sustained internal department finding, include murder, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking, armed robbery, and hate crimes, among many others.

Details of the 5-year-contract ratified by Boston’s largest police union were revealed Tuesday morning and include reforms that allow the department to discipline officers for a list of serious offenses without having to go through arbitration, a process that some fired police use to claw their job back or overturn discipline.

“There should be no loophole for those who commit grave criminal acts to wear a badge,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at a Tuesday news conference.

It will cost $82 million to fund the new contract, which provides for a salary increase for the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, of 21 percent over five years. The City Council must approve funding for the agreement to become final.

Wu, Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone, and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox highlighted the details of the proposed pact Tuesday morning at a news conference inside City Hall’s Eagle Room. Wu called the contract “groundbreaking” and “historic.”

Wu, when asked about the difference between the discipline reforms embedded in the new contract and current protocols, pointed to the Patrick Rose case. Last year, Rose, a longtime Boston police officer and former president of the patrolmen’s union, pleaded guilty to molesting six children over several decades.

In April 2021, the Globe reported that Rose was allowed to keep his badge for 20 years after top police officials determined he more than likely sexually abused a child in 1995. Despite the determination Rose probably broke the law, police officials never recommended that he be fired, records show.

Wu said “there unfortunately have been examples, multiple” of officers who were determined to have violated one of the offenses on the list that is now embedded in the contract proposal.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the contract represented an “exceptional start” to making sure that people who are fired, stay fired. The history of the arbitration process, he said, is hit or miss.

“More often than not, unfortunately, the arbitrators, have, for whatever reasons, overturned some of these cases,” said Cox. “The fact is . . . that won’t be the case. That’s something that’s not a lot of police departments can say right now regarding arbitration.”

The contract also changes the paid detail system in Boston. Under the new deal, which was ratified by the 1,550-plus-member union Monday, if details go unfilled by Boston police officers, they may be offered first to Boston police retirees, Boston Housing Authority officers, and university or college officers, then municipal officers and civilian contract personnel. About 40 percent of details go unfilled in the city, according to the Wu administration.

The deal also ends the practice of allowing officers who finish a detail early to start another detail, preventing officers from collecting double pay for the same period of time. It will also aim to streamline the administration of the detail system.

At the start of contract negotiations, about 10 percent of the union’s members were on medical leave for more than a year, which is more than 150 police officers. In an attempt to simplify the medical leave process, the contract calls for an independent medical examiner to settle disagreements between an officer’s doctor and the department’s doctor regarding an individual’s ability to return to work.

Speaking at the news conference, Calderone said the union, by approving the contract, is helping bring “policing into the future.”

“At the end of the day, this is a contract that is fair and equitable to the men and women in uniform,” he said. “At the same time, we helped policing evolve.”

The matter now heads to the Boston City Council, which can approve or reject funding the contract. Wu said her administration has yet to start counting votes on that legislative body, but said outreach to councilors will start.

A simple majority of the 13-member council must approve funding the agreement for it to be adopted.

The last contract with the patrolmen’s union expired in June 2020, before Wu took office. Union contract negotiations, particularly in Boston, can be prolonged affairs. This one was no different.

Late last year, the police union filed a request for arbitration with the state Joint Labor-Management Committee, which is designed specifically to help municipalities come to terms with their police officers and firefighters or to reach agreement on procedures to resolve their disputes. That committee accepted the case, determining that the sides were at an impasse.

Both sides entered the arbitration process in April. Union and city officials had entered mediation, a mandatory part of the process, but had yet to make their case before an arbitrator.

“It was at all times respectful, except when it wasn’t,” joked Lou Mandarini, who is the mayor’s senior adviser for labor policy, on Tuesday.

Contract talks are ongoing with the other three police unions in Boston, according to Wu’s office, and Wu acknowledged that some of the terms and conditions in the patrolmen’s union deal could be used in the discussions with the other law enforcement labor groups.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.