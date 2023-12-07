New Haven classic Sally’s Apizza prepares to slice into Woburn; Blackbird Doughnuts fills a hole in Watertown’s sweets scene

The city is revered as a hotbed of sooty slices — and now, even more New Haven pizza is infiltrating the Greater Boston pie market. Eighty-five-year-old New Haven icon Sally’s Apizza opens in Woburn (300 Mishawum Drive) on Thursday, Dec. 14. It’s the first Massachusetts location for the restaurant, but it won’t be the last: Plans are in the works to launch a flagship in the Seaport.

Openings : Eight years ago, Boston’s pizza wars ignited with the news that New Haven classic Frank Pepe Pizzeria would open in Chestnut Hill. It was a hit, and the brand went on to open more area locations in Burlington and Watertown.

Advertisement

There are nine coal-fired Neapolitan pizzas on the menu (they’re known for cheese-less tomato sauce pie), plus apps: meatballs and homemade focaccia; charred parmesan Brussels sprouts; and an all-new salumi and mozzarella assortment. Beyond pizza, there are parmesans and rib-eyes, plus a cocktail and mocktail menu. No slices, though: Pizza is served purely in whole-pie form. Visit daily from 4:30 p.m., with lunch coming soon.

In Watertown, two new openings at Arsenal Yards in time for the holidays: Blackbird Doughnuts (116 Bond Square) is now serving scratch-made sweets in fun seasonal flavors like peppermint chocolate, gingerbread cake, and snowball (that’s coconut). It’s the seventh brick-and-mortar for the shop; the original opened in the South End back in 2015 with Rebecca Roth Gullo (The Gallows, Banyan Bar + Refuge, Sally’s Sandwiches) at the helm. She plans to expand beyond Boston soon. And Chip City opens down the block (104 Bond Square) on Friday, Dec. 8, serving chocolate chip, Fluffernutter, and blueberry cheesecake cookies.

Blackbird Doughnuts brings sweets to Arsenal Yards. Wendy Maeda

Finally, Alcove restaurateur Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli is scaling up his empire with a new Seaport fish spot: Hook + Line is now open (10 Fan Pier Blvd.), serving a blend of mellow fish-shack classics and sophisticated wood-grilled plates. It’s adjacent to his new provisions shop, H + L Market, which sells wines, tinned fish, provisions, and lobster rolls (buttered or with mayo) to go.

Advertisement

“We’re going to be grilling swordfish, steaks, tuna steaks — there’s also little touches of Mediterranean-style food. There’s definitely a clam shack vibe in the market, and then you’re able to come into the restaurant, sit at the bar, and get fried clams or really awesome fish and chips, but then also get some really well-composed, interesting dishes as well,” executive chef Mark Cina said a few weeks ago.

It’s full circle for Schlesinger-Guidelli, who got started working for his uncle Chris Schlesinger at spicy seafood spot East Coast Grill.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.