Dedham man who allegedly stabbed two relatives died after police tased, pepper-sprayed him

Additional 911 calls reported a man, later identified as Pattillo, walking on nearby Country Club Road in “obvious distress,” police said. Multiple police officers tried to interact with Pattillo but he “quickly became combative.”

Shortly after 6 p.m., police were called to the Jackson Pond Road home of Samuel Pattillo, 36, for a report of a double stabbing, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

A man who allegedly stabbed two female relatives in Dedham on Wednesday died after police used pepper spray and a Taser to subdue him, officials said Thursday.

“Officers deployed two forms of less-lethal force (pepper spray and Taser) in order to subdue the man and place him in custody,” Morrissey’s office said.

Once Pattillo was in custody, police noticed he was showing signs of physical distress and performed “life-support measures” until paramedics arrived, Morrissey’s office said.

Pattillo was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Needham where he was later pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

The relatives were taken to Boston hospitals with injuries that were considered life threatening. They remained hospitalized on Thursday, Morrissey’s office said.

The women were “non-spousal adult relatives” of Pattillo, Morrissey’s office said. Officials did not release their names or ages.

Prosecutors said the evidence available Wednesday night indicated no guns were fired during the episode.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted the case and an autopsy may be conducted as early as Thursday to establish exact cause of death” for Pattillo, Morrissey said.

