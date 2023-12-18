Outages climbing as powerful wind and rain storm moves through New England

More than 180,000 outages were reported, according to poweroutage.us. A high wind warning is in effect for much of Eastern Massachusetts on Monday and forecasters said heavy rain could bring flooding to streets and highways. The National Weather Service said the high wind warning will be in effect until 7 p.m., with winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour and gusts as strong as 60 miles per hour expected.

Thousands of households and businesses are without power throughout New England as a strong rain storm packing damaging winds continues to pound the Northeast Monday morning.

A 71-mile an hour wind gust was recorded at 6:18 a.m. at the Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center in the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton. Regular wind speed was 47 miles an hour, the observatory reported Monday. Rainfall totaled 1.53 inches since the start of the current weather system, the observatory reported.

“A steady moderate to heavy rain this morning will transition to showers this afternoon,” forecasters wrote on X. “Street/highway flooding will continue along with strong to damaging winds.”

Around 8 a.m., some 47,000 customers were without power across Massachusetts with the largest cluster in Norfolk County. Outages were also reported in Essex, Middlesex, Hampden, Bristol and Plymouth counties, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Eversource said crews are working to remove downed trees and restore power lines.

“Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to clear tree damage caused by the powerful winds whipping across the state,” the utility wrote on X. “As the storm continues to cause damage, remember to stay away from downed power lines and report them to 911—and be sure to report any outages.”

As much as 5 inches of rain could fall in western Massachusetts, forecasters said. Coastal flooding is expected at high tide around midday. Heavy rain should taper off this afternoon with winds diminishing rapidly from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.