Aerosmith aims to resume farewell tour by summer or fall of 2024, Joe Perry says

New Year’s Eve is going to be a tough one for guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith. “We’re so bummed we missed our New Year’s Eve show,” he says. The band was due to bring its “Peace Out: Farewell Tour” to TD Garden Sunday night but had to cancel multiple dates shortly after they went back on the road because of a serious vocal cord and larynx injury to singer Steven Tyler.

Instead, Aerosmith has been actively working on its catalog. “We have a ton of unreleased material coming out over the next year and a half with remixes and alternate takes,” he says. A high point will be the release of the band’s acclaimed 1973 concert at Paul’s Mall, a bygone basement club on Boylston Street. The show was broadcast by rock station WBCN two months after the band released its debut album, and Perry has always maintained it was an important sign of their development.

Aerosmith will also release a video of its 1976 Pontiac Silverdome show. “There were 80,000 people indoors,” he says, calling the venue “the first of the mega-superdomes.”

The band also notched a couple of recent achievements. One is that “Aerosmith is now the only other band to have a top ten single in every decade of our career besides the Beatles,” says Perry. The other is that their early hit “Dream On” just passed a billion streams on Spotify.

“That knocked us back on our heels, I’ll tell ya. I talked to Steven who was freaking out about writing that riff four years before he even joined the band. . . . And all I could think about was taking my first guitar — a Sears $12 acoustic — out of the box when I was 11 or so. And now over a billion fans hear my guitar at the beginning of the song. Who would have thought that?”

