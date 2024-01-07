Watch: Patriots honor Matthew Slater with custom hoodies during warmups

During early warmups at a snowy Gillette Stadium, many Patriots players donned hoodies that had “The Patriot” printed on the front and “CAPTAIN” on the back — while also including Slater’s No. 18.

Ahead of what might be the final game of Matthew Slater’s lauded NFL career , his Patriots teammates paid tribute to the longtime captain and special-teams ace with some custom warmup garb.

The Patriots also posted an up-close look at the hoodies on their X account. Slater’s impressive resume is featured on the sleeve, reading:

Son, Father, Husband, Teammate

10 Time Pro Bowl Selection

3 Time Super Bowl Champion

13 Time Team Captain

5 Time All Pro

Slater, 38, opted to honor another Patriots legend during warmups — wearing a Tom Brady T-shirt during his stretches on the Gillette Stadium field. Slater and Brady won three Super Bowls together, with Slater noting earlier this week that he spoke with the legendary quarterback about what is looking like his inevitable retirement from the NFL.

Brady paid tribute to Slater on Instagram Sunday morning.

Even though Slater has not offered any concrete details about his looming decision, he has received plenty of praise from his teammates and his head coach over the last few weeks.

“I think Slater is eventually going to be a Hall of Fame candidate,” Bill Belichick said of Slater’s legacy last week. “As a coverage player, not as a specialist. For what he is, he’s not a returner. So, he’s in a very unique category. One that I don’t think is represented in the Hall of Fame, but based on what he did during his career, the length of time he did it, and the level he’s done it at. Again, since there’s no criteria for the Hall of Fame, there’s no criteria.

“But I would say this guy has been as productive as anybody has ever been at his position throughout his entire career, which is very lengthy. I think he’s the best that’s ever done what he’s done, whether that’s Hall of Fame worthy or not, that’s a different subject that I don’t have a say in. I can’t imagine putting anybody in there ahead of him at that position.”

