Boston City Council to consider resolution supporting negotiated ceasefire in Gaza

The city councils in Cambridge, Somerville , and Medford have all passed resolutions this year calling for a ceasefire in the war-torn strip, but the Boston City Council has struggled to find consensus on the issue.

The Boston City Council is set to consider a resolution in support of a negotiated ceasefire in the war in Gaza during its meeting Wednesday, teeing up a potentially contentious debate.

In October last year, discussion over two resolutions — one by former councilor Michael Flaherty expressing solidarity with Israel and condemning Hamas, and the other by Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to Israel’s blockade of Gaza — inflamed tensions in the chamber. Both resolutions faced objections by members and were sent to committee, where they never received a hearing.

Councilor Ben Weber, who is Jewish and in his first term representing District 6, is hopeful that the new resolution he filed will help the body reach accord on what has been a divisive issue.

“I think a lot of people in Boston have either directly or indirectly been suffering watching the events unfold in Israel and in Gaza,” Weber said in an interview with the Globe, adding it’s an opportunity to “show the residents of Boston that we could find common ground and acknowledge the horrible events of Oct. 7, and at the same time, call for humanitarian aid for people suffering in Gaza.”

Weber said he sought and received input from Councilors Ed Flynn and Tania Fernandes Anderson as he drafted the resolution. Fernandes Anderson is the council’s first Muslim American member and an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights. Flynn recently traveled to Israel, missing the council’s first full meeting of the year, for a seminar on the critical issues facing the country since the Oct. 7 attack.

Weber also consulted with the Jewish Community Relations Council, and Palestinian American attorney Sammy Nabulsi, who has been working to get Massachusetts residents out of the Gaza strip during the war.

He described those conversations as “productive,” and hopes the resolution will bring people together “on a subject that is very difficult.”

Weber is currently the sole sponsor of the resolution, which opens by acknowledging that the council’s role is limited solely to matters of city government in Boston. It goes on to address the events of Oct. 7, describing Hamas as a terrorist organization that killed more than a thousand Israelis, committed sexual violence, and took more than 240 hostages during its attacks that day.

The resolution also references the Israeli military’s response to the Oct. 7 attack, and describes how the response has displaced more than 80 percent of the Gazan population, killed tens of thousands of civilians, and destroyed major swaths of homes and infrastructure, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

It calls for a negotiated ceasefire, the return of all hostages held captive by Hamas, and the immediate distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza. Weber also emphasized it was important for him to have the resolution advocate that Gazans with ties to Massachusetts be allowed to safely leave the strip, and that nations condition military aid on “compliance with international and human rights law.”

“Both Palestinians and Israelis have the right to live with freedom and security,” the resolution reads, condemning all forms of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

