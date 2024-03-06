Amid migrant arrivals, Mass. House votes to limit how long homeless families can stay in state-run shelters

The proposed limits – which would be the first of their kind placed on state-run shelters – were part of a $260 million spending bill meant to fund the shelter system through the end of the fiscal year, among other things. The vote underscores the mounting political tensions caused by the rising numbers of new arrivals to the state, which has strained the system to a breaking point.

Responding to the mounting financial strain related to the influx of migrants to the state, the Massachusetts House on Wednesday voted 121-33 to approve new limits on how long most homeless families could live in state-run emergency shelters.

“Without making some temporary changes to this program, it’ll collapse under its own weight,” House budget chief Aaron Michlewitz told lawmakers on the House floor Wednesday. “The system was never designed to see this many people in it at one time.”

The final proposal would limit the maximum stay for most homeless families to nine consecutive months, starting on April 1. The language includes a three-month extension for people who are employed or enrolled in a job training program.

Pregnant women and people with certain disabilities would be eligible for 12 consecutive months in the shelter system, regardless of employment status.

The vote reveals friction between Massachusetts’ progressive image and the financial realities of what Democrats running the Legislature, and taxpayer they represent are willing to accept.

The passage of the bill, which would spend $245 million to fund the state’s emergency shelter system through the end of the fiscal year, drew immediate criticism from some Democratic members and housing advocates who say a temporary limit on the shelter system won’t save the state money, but instead may bring on hidden costs.

The average shelter stay is more than a year, raising the question of how communities would absorb homeless families who can’t find their own housing before their time in the state-run shelter runs out under the new policy.

House leaders defended the plan, saying it would move families out of shelter and into the workforce, while opening space for the dozens of families languishing on wait lists and in overflow shelter sites. The sites were created last year, after state officials said they can no longer guarantee space for more than 7,500 families in the shelter system.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.