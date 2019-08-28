The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.55 percent from 3.60 percent the week before.

Friday, Aug. 30

NETWORKING

Meet professionals

Build connections for referral business at this meet-and-greet event run by networking organization BNI Financial District. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Burns and Levinson, 125 High St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Explore other points of view

Learn how recognizing different patterns of thinking can help you work with others and enhance your own problem-solving skills at this talk from small-business management company Zephyr Business Services. Friday, noon to 1:30 p.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Get organized

Wrap your mind around Scrum, a commonly used system for managing complex projects, at this class from General Assembly. Learn the basics of Scrum and what types of projects it can be applied to. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St.,13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INFO SESSION

Learn more and better

Find out how to use Lynda.com, an online platform with tutorials on different subjects, to sharpen your business skills at the Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center at the Boston Public Library. Lynda.com is free via the BPL’s website. Friday, 11 a.m. to noon, The Exchange, Lower Level, Johnson Building, Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

