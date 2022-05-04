The Boston Globe

More coverage
Stakes raised in midterm elections with Roe v. Wade poised to be overturned
Gabriela ‘Gigi’ Coletta wins Lydia Edwards’ old Boston City Council seat
Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta won against Tania Del Rio in a special election for the District 1 Boston City Council seat Tuesday, taking over the district seat representing East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End from her former boss, Lydia Edwards.
Harmony Montgomery’s safety and wellbeing not given priority, state report finds
The report from Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, marks the first public accounting of the child protection case by officials in Massachusetts, where a juvenile court judge in February 2019 awarded custody of Harmony to her father, Adam Montgomery.
Thomas Farragher: On Nantucket, Town Meeting considers topless bathing
Nantucket residents vote to allow people to go topless at beaches
After about 30 minutes of debate, residents at the Annual Town Meeting voted Tuesday 327 to 242 to approve the measure drafted by resident Dorothy Stover, a sex educator who runs the online Nantucket Love School.
Ex-MIT business professor convicted of trying to steal millions from late son’s estate
John Donovan Sr., 80, of Hamilton was found guilty Tuesday of numerous crimes, including attempted larceny, perjury, and seven counts of forgery related to the estate of his late son, John Jr., the Essex district attorney’s office said.
SHIRLEY LEUNG
How Harvard could spend that $100 million to unwind its legacies of slavery
Harvard University is committing $100 million toward reparations after releasing a report detailing the institution’s ties to slavery. The university said the money will go toward helping it “redress — through teaching, research, and service — our legacies with slavery.” Here are some ideas.
Chad Finn | GAME 2: CELTICS 109, BUCKS 86Dan Shaughnessy: Celtics got the message, then went out and made a statement in Game 2 win over Bucks
Celtics forward Grant Williams is a role player, but in Game 2 his role was being one of the stars
Williams scored a career-high 21 points and played stellar defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2
District attorney investigating racist emails sent to four Black students groups at UMass AmherstFour Black student groups at UMass Amherst recently received a “a racist, hate-filled, and misinformation-laden email,” the second time in as many semesters such an email’s been sent, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.
What the abortion landscape looks like in the US if Roe is overturned
The US Supreme Court has voted privately to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, along with a supporting 1990s-era decision known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, according to a draft opinion published Monday by Politico.
Draft opinion could ultimately unravel other rights, legal experts warnLegal experts suggest the decision by the court’s conservative majority, which is not yet final, portends a flood of antiabortion laws across the country and could erode federal rights to same-sex marriage and access to contraceptives.
‘As of now, I am retired.’ KISS 108’s Matt Siegel steps down after 41 yearsMatt Siegel, host of the longtime “Matty in the Morning” show on Kiss 108 FM, told listeners Tuesday morning that he’s retiring, emotionally capping a four-decade run in which he amassed a huge following on the airwaves but more recently stirred controversy over impolitic remarks on gender issues.
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
The Russian military said Wednesday it used sea- and air-launched precision guided missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots.