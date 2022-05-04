fb-pixel Skip to main content
The Boston Globe
TRENDING:
Jeneé Osterheldt

The Uterine State of America: Our lives depend on Roe v. Wade

America should not be able to hold a person hostage to their pregnancy, make one’s body a prison, and then call itself a land of liberty.
See live updates about the response to the Supreme Court draft opinion
ADRIAN WALKER

The Supreme Court is coming after democracy itself

Part of the shock of the leaked draft opinion is the thumping triumph of minority rule.

R.I. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Reproductive Privacy Act

If Roe goes, so will the filibuster. But it won’t be today — and it won’t be the Democrats

‘Angry and upset and determined.’ Visibly rattled Elizabeth Warren reacts to Roe v. Wade leak in video

More coverage

Overturning Roe could open the door to a federal abortion ban, legal analysts say
The legal arguments cited in the Supreme Court draft opinion could give political momentum to efforts to enact a federal abortion ban on the grounds that a fetus is an unborn human being with its own rights.

Mainers assail Collins anew on past confirmation votes

The senator reasserted that Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch had both told her they did not believe in tampering with the legal precedent set by the Roe ruling in 1973.
THE LATEST NEWS & ANALYSIS

Stakes raised in midterm elections with Roe v. Wade poised to be overturned

Gabriela ‘Gigi’ Coletta wins Lydia Edwards’ old Boston City Council seat

Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta won against Tania Del Rio in a special election for the District 1 Boston City Council seat Tuesday, taking over the district seat representing East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End from her former boss, Lydia Edwards.

Harmony Montgomery’s safety and wellbeing not given priority, state report finds

The report from Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, marks the first public accounting of the child protection case by officials in Massachusetts, where a juvenile court judge in February 2019 awarded custody of Harmony to her father, Adam Montgomery.

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was charged and tackled while delivering a set on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to accounts from those in attendance and videos that circulated social media early Wednesday.

Nantucket residents vote to allow people to go topless at beaches

After about 30 minutes of debate, residents at the Annual Town Meeting voted Tuesday 327 to 242 to approve the measure drafted by resident Dorothy Stover, a sex educator who runs the online Nantucket Love School.
Thomas Farragher: On Nantucket, Town Meeting considers topless bathing

Ex-MIT business professor convicted of trying to steal millions from late son’s estate

John Donovan Sr., 80, of Hamilton was found guilty Tuesday of numerous crimes, including attempted larceny, perjury, and seven counts of forgery related to the estate of his late son, John Jr., the Essex district attorney’s office said.

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

The European Union’s leader on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
Russia hits eastern towns amid hopes for more evacuations
SHIRLEY LEUNG

How Harvard could spend that $100 million to unwind its legacies of slavery

Harvard University is committing $100 million toward reparations after releasing a report detailing the institution’s ties to slavery. The university said the money will go toward helping it “redress — through teaching, research, and service — our legacies with slavery.” Here are some ideas.
Chad Finn | GAME 2: CELTICS 109, BUCKS 86

Celtics forward Grant Williams is a role player, but in Game 2 his role was being one of the stars

Williams scored a career-high 21 points and played stellar defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2
Dan Shaughnessy: Celtics got the message, then went out and made a statement in Game 2 win over Bucks
CRITIC'S NOTEBOOK | DEVRA FIRST

AAPI Heritage Month is a chance to celebrate Asian restaurants

(Something I like to do every day of the year.)
The AAPI History I Carry with Me: Eliza Blank
Opinion
EDITORIAL

A rollback of rights must not stand

Alito’s draft opinion would throw out 50 years of legal precedent on abortion.
KIMBERLY ATKINS STOHR

Annotating Justice Alito’s draft abortion opinion

JEFF JACOBY

Alito’s first draft is a good one. But first drafts change.

Laurence H. Tribe

The new Supreme Court’s iron fist

LETTERS

A shock wave is felt over future of abortion rights

Just as 19th-century antislavery publications reframed and amplified the quest for abolition, The Emancipator centers critical voices, debates, and evidence-based opinion to reframe the national conversation on racial equity and hasten a more racially just society.
Black wealth series | Part 2

Giving credit where it’s due

“Credit scores are the perfect example of how structural racism works,” says Chi Chi Wu of the National Consumer Law Center.
Mass. coronavirus at a glance | on
Total
.
Doses Administered
Boosters Administered
 
Fully Vaccinated:
Percent of population:
Cases and deaths
.
Total cases:
Total deaths:
Other resources:
NOTE: Mass DPH releases data Monday-Friday. Fully vaccinated means Mass. residents with 2 doses of Moderna/Pfizer vaccine or a dose of J&J. Boosters include Pfizer or Moderna. Mass. population of 6,892,503 is used to calculate vaccination percentages. SOURCE: Mass. Dept. of Public Health
The Globe turns 150

150 YEARS OF THE BOSTON GLOBE

Scenes from a century and a half, as covered by the Boston Globe. We revisit some of the most impactful stories Globe journalists have covered, look back at 150 significant front pages, reflect on how the newsroom and Boston have changed, and much, much more.
Explore the full feature ⟶

More recent stories

A hulking safe in a R.I. school building possibly held secrets — if they could get it open
Nobody could remember the last time the safe had been opened. And of course, nobody knew the combination.

District attorney investigating racist emails sent to four Black students groups at UMass Amherst
Four Black student groups at UMass Amherst recently received a “a racist, hate-filled, and misinformation-laden email,” the second time in as many semesters such an email’s been sent, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame
Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar were also inducted alongside Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

Three patient deaths, and many others in misery, prompt $250,000 in fines at 5 Mass. nursing homes
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey cited the deaths, along with repeated instances of neglect, in settlements with five nursing homes on Tuesday.

McGovern calls on Biden to pardon embattled attorney Steven Donziger

A group of lawmakers is urging President Biden to pardon Steven Donziger, the embattled human rights lawyer who won a groundbreaking multibillion-dollar case against Chevron over pollution in the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest.

Tell us: How are you managing the risks of COVID-19 today?

The pandemic is not over, but it seems that society is simply moving on. Tell us how you’re living your life as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue creeping up.

Recommended reads

What the abortion landscape looks like in the US if Roe is overturned

The US Supreme Court has voted privately to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, along with a supporting 1990s-era decision known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, according to a draft opinion published Monday by Politico.

Draft opinion could ultimately unravel other rights, legal experts warn
Legal experts suggest the decision by the court’s conservative majority, which is not yet final, portends a flood of antiabortion laws across the country and could erode federal rights to same-sex marriage and access to contraceptives.

Analysis
Here’s how American politics would change if Roe v. Wade is overturned this summer
Here are five ways politics could quickly change should this decision hold just months before the midterm elections.

‘As of now, I am retired.’ KISS 108’s Matt Siegel steps down after 41 years
Matt Siegel, host of the longtime “Matty in the Morning” show on Kiss 108 FM, told listeners Tuesday morning that he’s retiring, emotionally capping a four-decade run in which he amassed a huge following on the airwaves but more recently stirred controversy over impolitic remarks on gender issues.

video

Culture & Lifestyle

COOKING | MAGAZINE

Recipes: Curried chicken with rice and more dishes inspired by India

Our guide to making this Mother’s Day the best one yet

6 ways you can celebrate Star Wars Day

Three Massachusetts scholars named 2022 Carnegie fellows

Special Projects

Globe Magazine

Top Spots to Live in Greater Boston in 2022

A guide to 36 Greater Boston communities where demand — and prices — are surging.

Into the Red: How the Globe will cover climate change

To report on the most pressing issue of our time, the Globe’s climate team is expanding and rethinking its coverage.
Jeneé Osterheldt

A Beautiful Resistance

Black joy, Black lives, as celebrated by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt.

‘On the Street’: The changing face of Greater Boston neighborhoods

The changing face of Greater Boston neighborhoods.

Opinion, ideas, and commentary

RENÉE GRAHAM

This could be the unsettling end of Roe v. Wade as ‘settled law’

SCOT LEHIGH

Supreme Court’s activism could make much of US an antiabortion vigilante state

Joan Vennochi

A second chance for Dianne Wilkerson? Think twice about it.

MARCELA GARCÍA

How Texas’ busing of migrants is backfiring

EDITORIAL

Memo to Dems: Don’t play chicken with aid for Kyiv

IDEAS | CHARLES M. SENNOTT

The story of their lives

Metro

RI BUSINESS

BJ’s Wholesale Club to open new concept ‘BJ’s market’ in Warwick, R.I.

The new store, opening Friday with fresh offerings aimed at meeting members’ daily shopping needs, is the first of its kind for the Westborough, Mass.-based chain.
SCOTUS & Roe v. Wade: The latest

Stakes raised in midterm elections with Roe v. Wade poised to be overturned

A draft opinion suggests the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report. Here are the latest updates.
RI POLITICS

R.I. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Reproductive Privacy Act

As the US Supreme Court looks to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rhode Island’s high court upholds the state law protecting abortion rights after Catholics for Life challenges it.

Gabriela ‘Gigi’ Coletta wins Lydia Edwards’ old Boston City Council seat

Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta won against Tania Del Rio in a special election for the District 1 Boston City Council seat Tuesday, taking over the district seat representing East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End from her former boss, Lydia Edwards.

Sports

Angels at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN+)

Game 25: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

Garrett Whitlock will get the start as the Red sox look to make it two in a row over the Angels at Fenway Wednesday night.
NFL

Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in first NFL game in Germany

There will also be three games in London, and another in Mexico City, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Chad Finn

Celtics forward Grant Williams is a role player, but in Game 2 his role was being one of the stars

Williams scored a career-high 21 points and played stellar defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2
Gary Washburn | On Basketball

How Ime Udoka made all the right adjustments, and the Celtics bounced back to beat the Bucks in Game 2

astros 4, mariners 0

Dusty Baker reaches 2,000 career wins as Astros shut out Mariners

Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to put Game 2 loss to Celtics behind him after rough shooting night

Business

RI BUSINESS

BJ’s Wholesale Club to open new concept ‘BJ’s market’ in Warwick, R.I.

The new store, opening Friday with fresh offerings aimed at meeting members’ daily shopping needs, is the first of its kind for the Westborough, Mass.-based chain.

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

The Russian military said Wednesday it used sea- and air-launched precision guided missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots.

On the street: Malden

Abortion rollback risks erasing decades of economic gains for US women

magazine
Summer Travel

Four great places to learn to surf in New England. Yes, New England.

Summer Travel

From rock climbing to race car driving, let an expert be your guide for a New England adventure

Dinner with Cupid

Blind date: ‘I was nervous beforehand and almost backed out’

Style Watch

Mother’s Day gift guide: Seven ideas from local shops to show mom you care

metro

So you want to coach Little League baseball? Here’s some free advice.

Governor hopeful Foulkes unveils a plan to boost the RI economy

Maine COVID infections grow and hospitalizations reach 2-month high

sports

The Celtics had no intentions of repeating the series opener, and they went out and proved that

Capitals do what no team has done to Panthers this season — rally to win in third period

With Fenway Park dotted with All-Stars, Michael Wacha really shined as Red Sox blank Angels

business

Moderna topped Wall Street expectations in the first quarter

How Harvard could spend that $100 million to unwind its legacies of slavery

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

politics

Stakes raised in midterm elections with Roe v. Wade poised to be overturned

Overturning Roe could open the door to a federal abortion ban, legal analysts say

‘Angry and upset and determined.’ Visibly rattled Elizabeth Warren reacts to Roe v. Wade leak in video

Nation

Watch live: President Biden speaks about the economy

Tell us: How are you managing the risks of COVID-19 today?

A decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would upend the midterms

World

EU plans sanctions for head of Russian Orthodox Church in response to Ukraine war

As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

opinion

Baby-led weaning: Really? The battle of the mommies? Again? Still?

A public bank would bring benefits to Mass.

This is no time to raise testing bar for graduation

lifestyle

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during show

Our guide to making this Mother’s Day the best one yet

For their first YA, ‘I Kissed Shara Wheeler,’ Casey McQuiston turned to classic teen movie tropes and TikTok

food & dining

AAPI Heritage Month is a chance to celebrate Asian restaurants

Recipes: Curried chicken with rice and more dishes inspired by India

‘We’re bringing back community. This is a place to bond.’

travel

Planning a trip to Provincetown? Boston travelers can soon hop on a seaplane.

These 3 New England beaches were named among the best in the US by Travel + Leisure

A Brutalist beauty, the power of picture books, and an intimate Alaskan cruise

Arts

‘Rights Along the Shore’ probes painful history of segregation and swimming

Boston Children’s Museum celebrates trans children’s dreams in new exhibit

Are we ready to look at ‘Philip Guston Now’?

Books

Exposing mysteries of a small seaside town in ‘Vigil Harbor’

Reading when you’re looking for a challenge

Money, legacy, family, and lies all matters of ‘Trust’

Movies

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will perform in Providence in September

In ‘Dr. Strange 2,’ Benedict Cumberbatch is back as the sourest of Marvel superheroes

Willing ourselves to see; looking back at Marilyn Monroe; and listening to John Wayne Gacy

Television

Latest ‘Scandal’ exposes more real-life notoriety

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will perform in Providence in September

Too much of a good thing on TV right now? There’s a reason for it.

music

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

Bruno Mars to open new MGM Music Hall at Fenway in September

Conductor Tianhui Ng clears a path with the New England Philharmonic

Theater/Dance

Even the oldest work on Alvin Ailey’s programs feels contemporary

World premieres from William Forsythe and Jorma Elo highlight Boston Ballet’s ‘MINDscape’ program

After a three-year absence, Alvin Ailey returns to Boston April 28-May 1

globe local

‘Perfect Storm’ author to speak in Gloucester on May 13

Newton’s PorchFest returns in June with an afternoon of free music

Former Patriots player Matt Light loses bid for Foxborough School Committee

Obituaries

Norman Mineta, who served two presidents in Cabinet, dies at 90

Kathy Boudin, radical imprisoned in a fatal robbery, dies at 78

Régine, whose discotheque gave nightlife a new dawn, dies at 92