The week ahead in business

Learn how to “bootstrap”— self-funding your startup without the help of investors — at this talk from Boston Entrepreneurs’ Network (ENET). Three CEOs who began their companies without the help of venture capital will speak and take questions from the audience. Tuesday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Constant Contact, Inc., Reservoir Place, 3rd Floor Great Room, 1601 Trapelo Rd., Waltham. Free for ENET members and $20 for non-members. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Upgrade your venture

Socialize with other tech startup entrepreneurs at this event from tech investor HAX. Attendees will have the opportunity to give a one-minute pitch to the audience. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Workbar - Central Square, 45 Prospect St., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday

CLASS

Spread the word

Learn how to use Google Ads to target specific audiences and how to design effective ad copy at this class from General Assembly. Wednesday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St, 13th floor, Boston. $55. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Relate better

Sharpen your PR skills at this talk hosted by business marketing convention INBOUND 2019. Speakers from national PR agencies will share tips on how to communicate effectively with the press. Wednesday, 1:10 to 4:50 p.m., room 154, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

NETWORKING

Find your path

Explore a career in tech with other millennials of color at this event from non-profit networking organization Apprenti. Executives of local companies and officials from city government will hold a panel discussion on opportunities in their fields. Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., WeWork, 1 Beacon St., 15th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

VETERANS BUSINESS EVENT

“Summer Training Camp” for small businesses is run by military veterans or military spouses and sponsored by the US Small Business Administration. There will be several workshops covering how to get federal contracts, how to register for various certifications you’ll need to operate in Boston, and how to schedule one-on-one advice sessions with local business experts. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thomas P. O’Neill, Jr. Federal Building, 10 Causeway St., auditorium & conference rooms A, B, C (1st floor), Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

NETWORKING

Meet professionals

Build connections for referral business at this meet-and-greet event by networking organization BNI Financial District. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Burns and Levinson, 125 High St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.