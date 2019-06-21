T to step up pace of Red Line signal repairs

The derailment outside JFK/UMass Station “damaged multiple structures that house critical Red Line signal hardware and equipment” that controls “the intricate system of track, signals, and switches where the Ashmont and Braintree branches diverge on the Red Line,” the T said.

Red Line recovery work “is expected to continue through the summer to gradually restore impacted portions of the Red Line to full service,” the MBTA said in a statement.

State officials said Friday that Red Line service will continue running at a reduce scheduled through the summer, putting their first timeline on repair efforts following a disastrous June 11 derailment that has caused lingering delays and a heated debate over the state of public transit.

The agency added that the “signal and power teams continue to simultaneously assess the scope of damage and make repairs to the signal systems. Because of the age of the system and the extent of the damage, initial restoration of the signal system was projected to take approximately one year.”

But now, teams are working to expedite the repair process from Broadway to JFK/UMass; from JFK/UMass to Fields Corner on the Ashmont branch; from JFK/UMass to the track in the area proximate to Tenean Beach on the Braintree branch; and from Cabot Yard in South Boston to JFK/UMass, the statement said.

“The MBTA will continue working over the coming weeks to restore segments of the signal system with the goal of further improving service levels by Labor Day,” the statement said. “Red Line customers are still advised to plan for extra travel times due to manually operated switches that require trains to travel at a slower speed through a certain segment of Red Line track.”

The T said that as “signal assets incrementally come back on line, it will lessen the need for manual operations, which in turn, will improve train speeds, allow the MBTA to increase the number of trains in service, and ultimately drive passenger wait times down toward levels that customers expect.”

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

“Since last week, ridership on the extra Commuter Rail trains has dropped significantly as many of our customers have returned to the Red Line, where service has steadily improved in terms of trains running per hour and the length of passenger trip times,” the T’s general manager Steve Poftak said Tuesday in a statement.

The derailment occurred at the beginning of the morning rush hour. The train traveled one-third of a mile with one of its cars off the tracks and hit three sheds alongside the tracks that house the critical signaling system that controls traffic on that portion of the Red Line. The incident required riders on the Braintree branch line to switch trains at JFK/UMass for much of last week.

The T has a $113 million contract to have all the signals on the Red Line upgraded to a new digital system, but that work isn’t scheduled to be finished until 2022.

On Friday, the T said the “$8 billion that the MBTA plans to spend over the next five years is the most in any five-year period ever — and this funding will have tangible results and provide a more reliable ride for our customers.”

And, the T said, the agency is “investing nearly $2 billion in the Red and Orange Line improvement program, which will completely replace the cars and signal systems, and upgrade track and maintenance facilities, of both lines.”

Poftak said in Friday’s statement that the T remains dedicated to the repair efforts.

“While we recognize anything but full service falls short of our customers’ expectations, our current recovery schedule reflects the MBTA’s urgent approach to the massive task of returning the Red Line to full service,” Poftak said. “As recovery efforts continue, I want to thank the MBTA workforce for their urgency and professionalism, and I want our customers to know that we deeply appreciate their patience.”

Globe Correspondent Diamond Naga Siu contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.