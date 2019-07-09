Here’s what you need to know about Kevin Spacey’s lawyer, Alan Jackson

For 18 years, Jackson worked as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles district attorney’s office.

Jackson’s courtroom skills were on display Monday in a Nantucket hearing, where he aggressively defended Hollywood star Kevin Spacey , who has been accused of sexual assault. The bearded, sharply dressed lawyer could soon notch another victory — the case against Spacey appears to be in jeopardy.

Alan Jackson, a veteran attorney based in Los Angeles, has a track record of winning his cases, as a prosecutor and as a criminal defense lawyer.

During his time in the office’s major crimes division, Jackson prosecuted high-profile cases, most notably winning the conviction of the famed music producer Phil Spector in the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

He also won a guilty verdict in the cold-case murders of racing legend Mickey Thompson and his wife.

After an unsuccessful election bid for district attorney in 2012, Jackson left the office in 2013 to work as a civil litigator at Palmer, Lombardi and Donohue, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Now a partner at Werksman, Jackson, Hathaway & Quinn, Jackson has represented clients such as a nurse specializing in administering Botox who was accused of causing bodily injury and battery and an NBA player who was accused of domestic violence.

In 2015, when a Venice Beach hotel owner was accused of ordering the shooting of a homeless poet, he called Jackson. The case against Jackson’s client was dismissed, while the shooter was recently sentenced to 93 years, according to the Times.

In the same year, Jackson also cleared a Saudi prince who was accused of sexually assaulting and attacking multiple women inside his mansion just outside of Beverly Hills, the Times reported.

Outside the courts, Jackson has worked as a consulting producer for the television show “Ray Donovan.” The crime drama follows an attorney hailing from South Boston who represents rich and powerful clients in Los Angeles.

Jackson is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and the Pepperdine University School of Law. His early career included a stint as a jet engine mechanic in the US Air Force, according to his website.