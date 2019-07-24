Dorchester man shot in Revere last week has died

John Brooks, 35, was shot during an altercation in the Centennial Avenue neighborhood near the Revere Beach MBTA stop shortly before 7:20 p.m. on July 18. A SWAT team responded to the scene that night and stormed a nearby apartment building, searching for a suspect. Revere Police Chief James Guido said at the time the shooting occurred during an argument amongst a group of seven or eight people. A person in that group produced a handgun during the argument and fired a single shot, he said.

The Dorchester man who was shot in Revere last week had died from his injuries, and two suspects have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

Brooks was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He died at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Kevin Nguyen, a 19-year-old from Dorchester, was arrested by Revere police near the location of the shooting after investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage of the violence, according to authorities.

Another suspect, Jorge Cardova, 21, of Revere, was taken into custody on a warrant on Wednesday. Both Cardova and Nguyen face charges of armed assault with intent to rob, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. In the wake of Brooks’s death, new charges are expected in the case, according to Rollins’s office.

Nguyen was arraigned last Friday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail and ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim and witnesses to the shooting. Conditions of his release also included wearing a GPS monitor and remaining under home confinement, prosecutors said. he is expected to be back in court on Aug. 13.

Cardova, meanwhile, is slated to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

“My heart goes out to Mr. Brooks’s family and loved ones as they grieve his loss to an act of gun violence,” Rollins, the district attorney, said in a statement. “I give my word to Mr. Brooks’s family and to the Revere community that we will hold the individuals responsible for his death accountable.”

