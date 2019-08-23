Dropkick Murphys visit Quincy boy, 3, battling cancer
The Dropkick Murphys performed a private concert in Quincy Wednesday for a 3-year-old boy who is isolated at home with brain cancer, according to the band.
The Quincy band performed several songs for a giddy Quinn Waters, the son of Quincy Police Officer Tara Waters. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February and is isolated at his home after months of treatment, according to his Facebook page The Mighty Quinn. He can only see visitors through his window.
“A few of the guys were able to sneak over and play some songs for an awesome little fella named Quinn,” the band said in a Facebook post.
Quinn, who was wearing a green Dropkick Murphys shirt, bounced along as the band sang hits like “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” according to videos from the performance. He squealed and hid his arms behind his back when singer Ken Casey pretended to bite his arm with a shark puppet.
Quinn shared jokes with the band, including “Guess what? Chicken butt.”
“Quinn has a wonderful family and they are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the band said.
The Dropkick Murphys were just one of many exciting visitors Quinn has entertained at his window. Two Quincy police officers blared their sirens and pulled up to his window on motorcycles in July.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.