Dropkick Murphys visit Quincy boy, 3, battling cancer

The Dropkick Murphys performed a private concert in Quincy Wednesday for a 3-year-old boy who is isolated at home with brain cancer, according to the band.

The Quincy band performed several songs for a giddy Quinn Waters, the son of Quincy Police Officer Tara Waters. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February and is isolated at his home after months of treatment, according to his Facebook page The Mighty Quinn. He can only see visitors through his window.

“A few of the guys were able to sneak over and play some songs for an awesome little fella named Quinn,” the band said in a Facebook post.